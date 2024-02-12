8 best Hindi period movies you can binge-watch on Netflix, Prime and more: Devdas to Bajirao Mastani

A period drama (also historical drama, period piece, or just period) is a dramatic work set in a bygone era, usually used in the context of film and television, that presents historical events and characters with varying degrees of fictional elements such as creative. In this genre, dialogue or fictional scenes aim to condense individual events or portray a broader factual narrative. A biographical film is a type of historical drama that generally focuses on a single individual or well-defined group. Historical dramas can include romances, adventure films, and swashbucklers.

Historical drama can be distinguished from historical fiction, which usually presents fictional characters and events against the backdrop of historical events. A period piece can be set in a vague or general era such as the Middle Ages, or a specific period such as the Roaring Twenties or the recent past.

Bollywood has been making several period movies and Pinkvilla curated a list of some of the best period dramas available on various OTT platforms so that you can enjoy watching.

Must watch 8 best Hindi period movies that you can binge on OTT platforms

1. Mughal-E-Azam (1960)

Running Time: 2h 57mins

2h 57mins IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Romance, Musical Movie Star Cast: Madhubala, Dilip Kumar, Prithviraj Kapoor, Nigar Sultana

Madhubala, Dilip Kumar, Prithviraj Kapoor, Nigar Sultana Director: K. Asif

K. Asif Writer: K. Asif (screenplay)

K. Asif (screenplay) Year of release: 1960

1960 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Mughal-E-Azam is a 1960 Indian epic historical drama film produced and directed by K. Asif. Starring Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, and Durga Khote, it follows the love affair between Mughal Prince Salim (who went on to become Emperor Jahangir) and Anarkali, a court dancer. Salim's father, Emperor Akbar, disapproves of the relationship, which leads to a war between father and son.

2. Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

Running Time: 2h 30mins

2h 30mins IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: War, Action

War, Action Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ameesha Patel

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ameesha Patel Director: Ketan Mehta

Ketan Mehta Writer: Farrukh Dhondy (screenplay)

Farrukh Dhondy (screenplay) Year of release: 2005

2005 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The story of Mangal Pandey: The Rising follows Mangal Pandey and William Gordon becoming friends during a war in Afghanistan. But when the East India Company introduces a rifle that uses objectionable cartridges, Mangal Pandey rises in revolt.

3. Padmaavat (2018)

Running Time: 2h 44mins

2h 44mins IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, History

Drama, Romance, History Movie Star Cast: Deepika Padukone , Ranveer Singh , Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh

, , Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Padmaavat is a movie released in 2018, which falls under the category of Indian historical drama films. The story is based on an epic poem of the same name written by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. In 13th-century Afghanistan, the ruler of Khalji, Jalal-ud-din Khalji, makes plans to capture the throne of Delhi.

His wicked nephew, Alauddin Khalji, played by Ranveer Singh, asks for the hand of Jalaluddin's daughter, Mehrunisa, in marriage. The wedding is arranged, but on the night of the event, Alauddin commits adultery with another woman. Shareef Pasha, a senior courtier, witnesses the act and is killed by Alauddin.

4. Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Running Time: 3h 33mins

3h 33mins IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Action, History

Drama, Action, History Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan , Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Sonu Sood, Nikitin Dheer, Disha Vakani, Ila Arun, Suhasini Mulay, Poonam Sinha, Rajesh Vivek

, , Sonu Sood, Nikitin Dheer, Disha Vakani, Ila Arun, Suhasini Mulay, Poonam Sinha, Rajesh Vivek Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Writer: Ashutosh Gowariker, Haider Ali, Haidar Ali, K.p. Saxena

Ashutosh Gowariker, Haider Ali, Haidar Ali, K.p. Saxena Year of release: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In the film Jodhaa Akbar, a fiery Rajput princess named Jodhaa is compelled by political circumstances to wed the Mughal Emperor Akbar. True love develops between the pair as a result of their shared respect and adoration.

5. Devdas (2002)

Running Time: 3h 1min

3h 1min IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Jaya Bhattacharya

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Jaya Bhattacharya Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Ranjit Kapadia, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Prakash Kapadia

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Ranjit Kapadia, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Prakash Kapadia Year of release: 2002

2002 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Devdas is one of the most popular Hindi period films in cinema history. In the story, Devdas' life slides downward after his wealthy family forbids him from marrying the lady he loves, and he turns to booze and a life of sin to alleviate the pain.

6. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins

2 hours 38 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2//10

7.2//10 Movie Genre: History/Romance/Drama

History/Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Bajirao Mastani is the portrayal of the love story between the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife Mastani. Bajirao (played by Ranveer Singh) is a successful and ambitious Maratha leader who is known for his military skills and strategic tactics. He is married to Kashibai (played by Priyanka Chopra), whom he loves deeply, but is drawn towards Mastani (played by Deepika Padukone), a beautiful and courageous warrior princess.

7. Asoka (2001)

Running Time: 2h 56mins

2h 56mins IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance, Biography

Action, Drama, Romance, Biography Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajith Kumar, Danny Denzongpa, Johny Lever, Rahul Dev

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajith Kumar, Danny Denzongpa, Johny Lever, Rahul Dev Director: Saket Chaudhary, Abbas Tyrewala

Saket Chaudhary, Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2001

2001 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Asoka delves into his transformation from a ruthless conqueror to a benevolent leader after the bloody Battle of Kalinga. The movie explores his spiritual journey, his conversion to Buddhism, and his efforts to promote peace and unity in his empire. It also delves into his complex love story with Kaurwaki, a noblewoman, against the backdrop of political intrigue and war.

8. Lagaan (2001)

Running Time: 3h 44mins

3h 44mins IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Sport, Musical

Drama, Sport, Musical Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Yashpal Sharma, Gracy Singh, Suhasini Mulay, Rajesh Vivek

Aamir Khan, Yashpal Sharma, Gracy Singh, Suhasini Mulay, Rajesh Vivek Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Writer: Ashutosh Gowariker, Kumar Dave, Sanjay Dayma

Ashutosh Gowariker, Kumar Dave, Sanjay Dayma Year of release: 2001

2001 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Lagaan is one of the best Hindi period dramas of all time. It portrays the struggle of the villagers against the British Raj and their journey to win a game of cricket to avoid paying the tax.

