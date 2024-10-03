When Ananya Panday burned photographs of her ex to deal with heartbreak; admits ‘It’s a nice way to release your frustration’

Ananya Panday might be the upcoming diva of Bollywood, but like most of us, she has also had her heart broken. Hence, in a recent interview, she was able to give tips on how to deal with breakups. While she admitted that nothing is permanent, she also revealed that there was a time in her life when she burned her ex’s pictures to release the stress and anger that came with a broken heart.

While talking to Galatta India, Ananya Panday stated that one just has to deal with heartbreak. She opined that nothing is permanent and one will figure it out eventually. Additionally, it will get better, and knowing that is good enough. To this, the director of her upcoming movie CTRL, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane added, “You have to face it, either by talking to someone or burning photographs” hinting at the young actress.

This is when the host questioned the Dream Girl 2 actress if she has ever done the same to which she admitted with a nod. Ananya revealed that even though she has burned the photographs of her ex, she doesn’t do it now. “It’s not like I’m the only person on earth who has done this. A lot of people have. It’s a nice way to release your frustration,” she quipped, adding that she identifies with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Geet from Jab We Met. The actress was rumored to be dating a popular Bollywood actor with whom she was also spotted on multiple occasions. However, several reports indicated that the couple has parted ways.

Chunky Panday’s daughter is now focused on collaborating with major fashion brands and choosing films that positively add to her filmography. After making her OTT debut with the TV series, Call Me Bae, the actress is coming up with yet another web movie titled CTRL. The thriller also stars Vihaan Samat in a key role and revolves around a heartbroken woman who loses control of her life in a bid to seek revenge on her boyfriend for cheating on her. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon, the movie is all set to premiere on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

