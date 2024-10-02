CTRL actor Ananya Panday drops BTS glimpses of turning into Amol Palekar; fans call her ‘Mini Chunky Panday’

After making her successful OTT debut with Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming thriller film, CTRL. Ahead of the movie’s release on Netflix on October 4, the actress and filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane gave a peek into her character. In the glimpses, she can be seen turning into actor-filmmaker Amol Palekar. While they didn’t reveal much about the fun transformation of the actress, the fans flooded with some fun comments. Someone even called her a mini version of her father, actor Chunky Panday.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and dropped a photo album that has made many people go ‘woah’. The photo dump from the sets of her upcoming movie, CTRL opens with her dressed like Amol Palekar, complete with a boy-cut wig, a mustache, spectacles, and donning a striped t-shirt with ribbed denims.

She sat confidently next to filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. Then, glimpses of her turning into the iconic actor and taking lessons from comedian Sumukhi Suresh followed. Don’t miss her indulging in and funnily failing at Sumo wrestling. In the captions, the actress penned, “Why you may ask? Watch CTRL on Friday to find out.”

Take a look:

The visuals were enough to make netizens curious while making them go ROFL. While someone called the visuals “Legendary stuff,” others commented that she looks like “Mini chunky Pandey”. A user also stated, “I don't know why people troll Ananya Pandey so much when she has a heart of gold, she is really really sweet as well......I am a huge fan of yours mam, keep working hard.”

Advertisement

Independent photographer Ishika Mohan Motwane, who was probably at the location when Ananya was practicing Sumo wrestling, commented, “Oh man! #When slide #7 happened, I remember not being able to shoot for five minutes! Was nearly biting @hot.hair.balloon to stop me from laughing out loud in the middle of the shot! The best! @ananyapanday”

Take a look:

Vikramaditya also dropped an image of Panday holding a phone with Amol Palekar’s image on it while decked up like him. The director introduced “Uncle Nellesh” with his inspiration.

Take a look:

For the unversed, CTRL also stars Panday’s Call Me Bae co-star, Vihaan Samat.

ALSO READ: CTRL actress Ananya Panday on being called 'upcoming Alia Bhatt'; 'I think I can’t touch what...'