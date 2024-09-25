CTRL Trailer OUT: Ananya Panday gives away ‘control of her life’ in this cyber thriller; 'erases' Vihaan Samat

Ananya Panday has been basking in the praise for her comedy drama series Call Me Bae. Now, she is gearing up for the release of her movie CTRL. The trailer of this cyber thriller has been released, offering a glimpse into the intriguing plot. Ananya is seen giving away the ‘control’ of her life. She not just ‘erases’ her digital past with Vihaan Samat but the guy himself.

Today, September 25, 2024, the makers of the upcoming movie CTRL unveiled the trailer on social media platforms. The 2-minute, 3-second trailer opens with Ananya Panday’s character Nella creating an account on an app called ctrl. She is seen giving away the control of her life and happiness to a digital identity.

The trailer then shows her happy relationship with Vihaan Samat’s Joe. The couple is immensely loved on social media. When Nella finds out that Joe is cheating on her, she wishes to ‘erase’ him. However, Joe goes missing in real life. There is also a cameo appearance by YouTubers Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat.

Watch the full trailer here!

Fans appreciated the trailer in the comments section. One person said, “Vikramaditya Motwane never fails to amaze us. It's just incredible to see him try something new everytime,” while another wrote, “Eagerly Waiting to watch it…Very Fresh and full of surprises this film is.” A user stated, “Ananya Panday is leveling up with her performances.”



CTRL is a Saffron and Andolan production in association with Travelin Bone. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A Menon. It is written by Avinash Sampath and Vikramaditya Motwane with dialogues by Sumukhi Suresh. The movie marks Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat’s second collaboration after Call Me Bae. CTRL is all set to release on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

In a statement, Ananya Panday revealed that her character Nella is like any of us. The actress said, “She's caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media. CTRL explores how we navigate the fine line between our online presence and who we are in real life.” Ananya described working with Vikramaditya Motwane and Nikhil Dwivedi as ‘incredible’ and expressed her anticipation for the audience to watch the movie.

