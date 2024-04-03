Why has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title been reused for Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s film? Ali Abbas Zafar reveals

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is around the corner of its release and the buzz around it is roaring high. In a recent interview, Ali Abbas Zafar revealed the reason behind retaining the iconic title Bade Miyan Chote Miyan for his upcoming action thriller.

Ali Abbas Zafar on reusing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The title is originally associated with the 1998 comedy featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. It has been repurposed for Zafar's latest film starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. In an interview with India Today, the director shared insights into his decision and revealed, “There is a connection which will be revealed in the film. So when you come and watch the film you will know why it is called Bade Miyan Chote Miyan."

Ali Abbas Zafar details the incident when he was offered Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Recalling a conversation with Jackky Bhagnani, Ali said that he received a call when he was shooting in Abu Dhabi and said that he had something that the filmmaker could not refuse. “He said, do you like making action films? I said yes. I like making action films. So just imagine if, in an action film, I get you Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff together,” Zafar revealed.

Zafar who is known for his passion for action cinema found the idea of uniting two of Bollywood's action stars in one film irresistible.

It was Vashu Bhagnani’s wish that the movie should be called BMCM

A week after their initial conversation, Bhagnani approached Zafar again, and this time with the idea of naming the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in honor of his father's dream. Ali revealed, “He said that it's my father's dream to call this film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. So I said, you've got such a great offer served on a platter to me. I would respect that. So when you watch the film you will understand why it is called BMCM, but it is very special how it comes in the film."

Set to premiere on Eid, April 10, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in pivotal roles.

