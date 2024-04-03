Ali Abbas Zafar reveals Katrina Kaif complained about THIS to him after watching Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer

We all know that Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar make for a great team. These two have given us some remarkable films in the past. And now when Ali’s film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s trailer was released, the actress’ reaction to it stole all the limelight. After the Merry Christmas star praised the trailer of the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer, the director of the film replied by saying that he missed her on the sets and even asked her to keep her dates free for the next one. Now in a recent chat, the director has opened up on casting Kat in this film.

Ali Abbas Zafar on Katrina Kaif’s skills

Talking to News 18, Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that Katrina Kaif has a complaint against him after watching the trailer. Elaborating on this further, Ali said that the actress is always on his mind when he makes any film. If he does not cast her then she calls him and tells him why he isn’t taking her in his film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director admitted that she said the same thing this time around too.

Ali also went on to say that he has always shared a great bond with Katrina whenever he has worked with her. The director further quipped that he feels the actress's skills have not been completely tapped yet. “I feel there’s a lot of potential in her as an actor. Be it Bharat, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, or Tiger Zinda Hai, she has done some really good work with me. Every time I make a film, the first call I get is from Katrina where she complains about me not casting her. She often asks, ‘Why am I not being offered this film?’” added Ali.

Advertisement

Ali Abbas Zafar on working with Katrina Kaif

When prodded about Katrina Kaif being the original choice for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ali responded that she could not do the film due to her prior commitments. But he hopes that she keeps her dates free for his next film.

More About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The Ali Abbas Zafar film along with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff also stars Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, and Prithviraj. It is all set to hit the screens on April 10 and will be clashing with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu-Kriti Sanon’s Crew proves why we need Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif-Alia Bhatt’s Jee Le Zaraa ASAP