WWE wrestler shares Shah Rukh Khan's PIC doing his iconic pose; Varun Dhawan drops a like

Shah Rukh Khan is easily one of the biggest and most popular actors not just in Bollywood but across the nation. He is one of the most well-known faces abroad and has fans in many countries. John Cena, who is a popular wrestler in WWE, has an interesting social media presence. Recently, he dropped a picture of King Khan.

John Cena shares Shah Rukh Khan's picture

Today, on February 20th, John Cena took to his Instagram handle to drop a picture of Shah Rukh Khan. In it, the actor can be seen making his iconic open-arm pose. The picture has been liked by Varun Dhawan who has been a fan of the WWE and has stated that he wanted to be a wrestler at a point in his life.

Several people took to the comment section to write hilarious comments on the picture. One user wrote: "Rare picture of srk with John Cena", while another one penned: "That means he just watched a shah Rukh Khan movie". The official handle of WWE India also wrote, "Legend recognise Legend"

Check out the post!

John Cena sang Shah Rukh Khan’s song Bholi Si Surat in gym

Gurv Sihra is a part of the wrestling tag team The Bollywood Boyz in WWE. He recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of him and John Cena from their gym session. In the video, Gurv introduces Cena as a "pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan." In response, Cena says: "You never know what you can learn when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in the gym; so we are trying to grow but there’s tons of paths of growth and I’m gonna try my best to learn a song."

Advertisement

In the video, Garv teaches Cena the hit song Bholi Si Surat from Yash Chopra's movie Dil To Pagal Hai. Cena diligently repeats the lines, "Bholi si surat, aankhon mein masti. Door khadi sharmaaye, aaye haaye."

The caption of the video read, “Lifting weights and singing Shah Rukh Khan songs.”

Check out the tweet!

Fans quickly took to the comment section to react. One user wrote, “John Cena singing Bholi si Surat...now I have seen everything!” Another user stated, “That’s so cool!”

One fan directly tagged SRK and wrote, “@iamsrk see this, pretty cool, right?” Watching the video, another fan remarked, “The Bollywood Boyz Always spreading love for legend @iamsrk And it can't get any better, with U (can’t see me) @JohnCena.” A fan page reacted by writing, “LATEST: @BollywoodBoyz and @JohnCena singing Bholi Si Surat! Stardom level=SHAH RUKH KHAN!!.”

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

In 2023, SRK made a comeback after nearly a four-year break with Pathaan. The action thriller film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, turned out to be a massive critical and commercial success. After that, he appeared in Atlee's Jawan which was equally successful. The year ended with his first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in the comedy-drama Dunki. Based on the concept of donkey flight, the film met with a positive critical response and turned out to be a box office success.

Recently, Pinkvilla has exclusively got to know that SRK will be returning in Pathaan 2. The film is expected to start by the end of this year.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra to reunite on Pathaan 2; Set to begin end of year