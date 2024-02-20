EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra to reunite on Pathaan 2; Set to begin end of year

In January 2023, Shah Rukh Khan shifted his gears to action mode with the Aditya Chopra-produced YRF Spy Universe Film, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, which featured SRK in the titular role with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key parts, went ahead to rewrite records at the box office across the board as it emerged as the number-one film of all time in Hindi topping the lifetime collections of Bahubali 2.

Shah Rukh Khan is set to get back as Pathaan

Pathaan ended with the promise of Shah Rukh Khan returning in the stylish spy avatar, forming a new team of agents to fight the evils in the future. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be back as Pathaan as Aditya Chopra has locked Pathaan 2 as the eighth film of his ambitiously crafted spy universe.

“This is the twist to the YRF Spy Universe timeline - Pathaan 2 will predate Tiger vs Pathaan and will set up the clash of two cinematic legends on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is definitely a character that has resonated with the audiences, and there is a constant on-ground demand from the audience to see more of SRK in the spy avatar. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster,” revealed a source close to the development.

Pathaan 2 will be the 8th Film of YRF Spy Universe

Aditya Chopra and his team have worked on the script of Pathaan 2 over the last year. “Pathaan 2 is being designed as the tentpole spy film of the universe that will set things up for bigger conflict in the times to come. It will set up the next phase of YRF Spy Universe's timeline. In fact, P2 sets things up for the big battle between Tiger and Pathaan (Tiger vs Pathaan) in the future timeline,” the source informed.

Both Adi and SRK are discussing to take Pathaan 2 on floors by December 2024. Pathaan 2 will be the eighth film of the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, and the yet-untitled Alia Bhatt film. For those unaware, Pathaan is the highest-grossing film of the YRF Spy Universe with All India Nett Collections of over Rs 540 crore, and a global gross in the North of Rs 1000 crore. It’s considered to be a historic film in Hindi Cinema, as it broke several norms to emerge All Time Grosser.

Pathaan also marked the return of Hindi Cinema in a big way in the post-pandemic world and it’s now time for YRF to amp up the stakes further by scaling new heights with Pathaan 2. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

