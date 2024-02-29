Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna-Disha Patani starrer sets benchmark with first ever in-flight trailer launch

Sidharth Malhotra starrer action thriller Yodha is easily one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The film, also starring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, has been generating a lot of buzz. Recently, its official trailer dropped on the internet and has been well received. Its trailer launch has created history in Hindi cinema for a reason.

Yodha trailer was released today

Today, on February 29th, the much-awaited official trailer of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna starrer action thriller film Yodha was released. It has now become the first-ever film in Hindi cinema to have an in-flight trailer launch. The trailer was launched mid-flight with several media personnel on board. The flight was originally on its way to Ahmedabad from Mumbai with the journalists supposed to attend the press conference of Yodha's trailer.

People were given a tablet and a pair of headphones to experience the film. Apart from journalists, the film's producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, along with the lead actors of Yodha were also present on the flight. It concluded with a press conference in Ahmedabad.

Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra talk about the trailer launch

In a statement, KJo spoke about the trailer launch. He said, “Steering clear of the conventional approach, we strived to infuse innovative ideas into Yodha's promotional campaign. Our goal was to bring out the film's larger-than-life essence through a series of trend-setting events and interactive experiences, and engross the audience in its world even before they set foot in the cinema halls. It was truly a surreal experience to unveil the trailer mid-flight on an aircraft and watch it through the lens of members of the media. The spark in their eyes spoke volumes about the impact it had on them."

Sidharth Malhotra said, "Dharma productions took to the skies once again for a one-of-a-kind, in-flight trailer launch, which really sets the tone for all the thrills and chills the audience can expect while watching the film."

Written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha will be released on March 15th this year. The story chronicles the hijacking of a plane and the subsequent rescue operation.

