Yodha Trailer OUT: Sidharth Malhotra impresses with his high-octane action; don't miss SRK's DDLJ connection

The highly awaited action movie, Yodha, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, is currently grabbing attention as promotions ramp up. Following the buzz created by the teaser and first song, the anticipation has peaked with the unveiling of the much-anticipated movie trailer. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Yodha not only features Sidharth Malhotra but also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Yodha trailer out now

The highly-anticipated Yodha trailer featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna is finally here! Sidharth portrays the challenging roles of a soldier and a traitor, embarking on a gripping journey to fulfill his late father's aspirations while battling his own identity. The trailer not only highlights his struggles against external enemies but also explores the complexities of self-discovery. Don't miss Sidharth's homage to Shah Rukh Khan as he flawlessly recreates the iconic signature pose, adding a nostalgic touch to the trailer.

Take a look:

Yodha aerial poster reveal

Previously, the Yodha team excitedly shared a video on social media, disclosing the teaser date with a caption that exclaimed, "Airdropping thrills straight to your screens! Super stoked to be taking off on this journey with you all. Stay tuned because #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

During an exciting event to launch the poster, a group of skydivers gracefully descended from the sky to reveal the thrilling action-packed movie amidst the beautiful clouds over Dubai's pristine waters. The poster features Sidharth Malhotra in his full action-hero mode, emanating a tough and rugged persona as he confidently holds an assault rifle.

More About Yodha

Alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Yodha stars actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in key roles. The first song, Zindagi Tere Naam, beautifully captures the romantic chemistry between Sidharth and Raashii, adding a melodious touch. Yodha unfolds a gripping narrative centered on a high-stakes hijacking.

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the movie is a collaboration between Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, it is slated for release on March 15, 2024.

Sidharth Malhotra on the work front

Besides appearing alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the role of a police officer in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. Engaged in talks with renowned director Meghna Gulzar, Sidharth is gearing up for the Maddock production, Spider, slated to kick off in 2024, where he will be co-starring with Janhvi Kapoor.

