Yodha song Tiranga OUT: Sidharth Malhotra displays unwavering patriotism in new anthem

As the highly awaited movie Yodha approaches its release date, the excitement among audiences continues to soar. The action-packed trailer and soulful songs from the music album have only heightened anticipation. Now, adding to the fervor, the third song from the soundtrack, Tiranga, has been released. This patriotic tune showcases lead actor Sidharth Malhotra's unwavering love and devotion towards his nation

Tiranga song from Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra has been unveiled

Today, on March 11th, the makers of the upcoming film Yodha unveiled the third song from its album across their social media platforms. Aptly named Tiranga, this heartwarming track is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, featuring the powerful vocals of B Praak and heartfelt lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. With its stirring melody and patriotic essence, the song is bound to give you goosebumps and ignite a profound sense of pride and love for the nation.

In the accompanying visuals, Sidharth Malhotra embodies his character of commando Arun Katyal with conviction and dedication. As a fearless protector of his country and its people, Arun Katyal is depicted going to extraordinary lengths to defend the innocent and uphold the honor of the tricolor.

Watch the full song here:

Advertisement

More about Sidharth Malhotra’s film Yodha

The film Yodha, presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions in collaboration with Mentor Disciple Entertainment, centers around a hijacking incident and follows the journey of commando Arun Katyal, portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra. Actress Raashii Khanna plays his love interest, while Disha Patani takes on a significant role as an air hostess.

Advertisement

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the movie promises high-octane action and a gripping plotline. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Scheduled to hit cinemas on March 15, 2024, Yodha is anticipated to captivate audiences with its thrilling narrative.