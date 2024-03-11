Ae Watan Mere Watan: Emraan Hashmi is ‘fearless voice of independence’ Ram Manohar Lohia in new poster

The eagerly awaited patriotic film Ae Watan Mere Watan is poised for release this month, promising a thrilling narrative. Headlined by Sara Ali Khan, who portrays freedom fighter Usha Mehta, the movie also boasts a guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi. A striking new poster has been revealed, showcasing Emraan in the role of Ram Manohar Lohia, further heightening the excitement surrounding the film.

Emraan Hashmi’s poster from Ae Watan Mere Watan has been unveiled

Today, on March 11th, the makers of the upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan unveiled a captivating new poster, showcasing actor Emraan Hashmi in a never-seen-before avatar. Emraan adopts the persona of activist Ram Manohar Lohia, an iconic figure from India's struggle for independence.

Accompanying the poster is a powerful caption that reads, “channelling the fearless voice of independence!” offering a tantalizing glimpse into Emraan's portrayal of this historic character.

In a previous statement, Emraan expressed, “Ae Watan Mere Watan is a heartfelt story about a lesser known chapter from India’s freedom struggle. The movie is different from anything I have done thus far.”

Reflecting on his character, he remarked, “To essay the role of a political leader in the midst of India’s freedom struggle has been an honor. This is my second film with Kannan, who brings a unique sense of purpose brought out of passion to this story. It is also my first film with Sara, whose performance will undoubtedly leave the viewers in awe. I am excited that with Prime Video, a story as poignant as this will reach a global audience.”

More about Sara Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan

In addition to Sara Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi, the ensemble cast of Ae Watan Mere Watan features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari, each playing pivotal roles.

Helmed by director Kannan Iyer and co-written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. Ae Watan Mere Watan is poised for its grand premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 21st.

