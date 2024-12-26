When the Stars Gossip stills: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin keep busy with research mission at zero-gravity space station

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin's upcoming drama When the Stars Gossip is slated to premiere on January 4. New stills from the space romance have been unveiled, sparking curiosity about the characters' daily lives in zero gravity.

On December 16, tvN released a few new stills from When the Stars Gossip. The photos capture the two main characters, Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho) and Commander Eve Kim (Gong Hyo Jin), researching various fields at their space station situated in microgravity.

Eve Kim, the head of the mission, is seen roaming around and inspecting crucial equipment needed for the research. Meanwhile, Gong Ryong, who joined the adventure as a tourist, is seen taking notes on various subjects for his own purposes.

Check out the newly-released stills here:

When the Stars Gossip is a romance drama that unfolds a refreshing story set in space. The creators have revealed that they wanted to narrate a humorous plot rather than a serious one, setting it apart from other space dramas.

In this drama, Lee Min Ho portrays Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who is also the future son-in-law of a large conglomerate in Korea. He joins a research mission as a space tourist, but he harbors a secret intention that adds depth to the story.

Meanwhile, Gong Hyo Jin takes on the role of Eve Kim, the Commander of the space station. This marks her first time leading a crucial mission, and she approaches her responsibilities with extra care and meticulousness.

The drama will also feature Oh Jung Se, Heo Nam Joon, and Lee Cho Hee in pivotal roles. Additionally, it was previously reported that Jo Jung Suk, best known for his role in Hospital Playlist, will make a cameo appearance in When the Stars Gossip . Although his appearance has yet to be officially confirmed, fans are excited about the possibility of his reunion with Gong Hyo Jin.

This upcoming space romance drama is directed by Park Shin Woo and written by Seo Sook-Hyang. When the Stars Gossip is scheduled to premiere on January 4 on tvN and Netflix.

