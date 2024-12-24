Newtopia stills: Park Jung Min is a soldier braving zombie attack to reunite with girlfriend BLACKPINK's Jisoo

The upcoming zombie drama Newtopia is all set to premiere on February 7, 2025. Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, the new stills for Park Jung Min's character have been unveiled, raising anticipation for his performance with BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

On December 24, Coupang Play released the new character stills for the drama Newtopia, featuring Park Jung Min. In the upcoming zombie series, he will be seen as Jae Yoon, who is serving in the air defense unit at a high-rise building. The stills showed him talking to his colleagues and then having a phone conversation with his girlfriend Young Joo (played by BLACKPINK's Jisoo).

The other images showed him being informed of the sudden zombie attack. He is then seen wearing a tense expression in a baffling moment, holding a gun to fight off as danger lurks everywhere. The next few stills showed him trying to come up with instant plans to survive the hoards of zombies and reunite with his girlfriend, with whom he last talked before the situation escalated into an apocalypse

Check out the stills here:

Newtopia (previously known as Influenza) is an upcoming series with a new take on the zombie trope. Park Jung Min is set to embody the role of a soldier named Jae Yoon, working at the air-defense unit. However, due to his low self-esteem, he has been extremely worried about his future. Over his growing anxiety, he decides to break up with his girlfriend Young Joo.

Jisoo is set to appear as Young Joo, a woman who is new to society and trying to settle in. Amid a situation like this, she is shocked when Jae Yoon asks for a breakup. Worried about her relationship, she decides to pay him a visit to the air-defense building. However, when hoards of zombies capture the people inside as hostages, she tries to find her allies and form a group to reunite with her boyfriend.

Anticipation runs high for the premiere, as this will be the BLACKPINK member's first drama since debuting with Snowdrop. On the other hand, fans are also eagerly looking forward to her chemistry with Park Jung Min.

