15 K-dramas and Korean shows to watch in August 2024: Love Next Door, No Gain No Love, Queen Woo, Are You Sure and more

Love Next Door, Queen Woo, Are You Sure?, No Gain No Love and many other K-dramas and shows will be premiering in August 2024. It is an exciting month as fans will be blessed with 15 new shows. Moreover, viewers can enjoy series from various genres; From romance-comedy to thriller, science-fiction and much more. Here are the 15 K-dramas and shows which will be released this August.

15 upcoming K-dramas and shows in August

Bad Memory Eraser

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Cast: Kim Jaejoong, Jin Se Yeon, Lee Jong Won, Yang Hye Ji

Kim Jaejoong, Jin Se Yeon, Lee Jong Won, Yang Hye Ji Director: Kim Na Young, Yoon Ji Hoon

Kim Na Young, Yoon Ji Hoon Writer: Jung Eun Young

Number of episodes: 16

Date of release: August 2

Network: MBN

Bad Memory Eraser is the story of a star tennis player who unfortunately goes through an injury. This leads him to have very low self-esteem which hinders his life. With the help of a magic eraser, he deletes the painful memory and now his self-esteem overflows. His manipulated love is a scientist from a research centre.

Love Andante

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Fantasy

Cast: Hwang Seung Eon, Im Seul Ong, Oh Ha Nee, Kwon Hyun Bin, Song Ji Woo

Hwang Seung Eon, Im Seul Ong, Oh Ha Nee, Kwon Hyun Bin, Song Ji Woo Director: Min Soo Shik

Min Soo Shik Writer: Kim Yeon A

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: August 7

Network: SBS, TVING

The drama is set in a fictional setting in which South Korea and North Korea decide to choose peace 70 years after the Korean War. South Korea and North Korea implement the Peace Village Project in the Goseong DMZ.

Are You Sure?

Genre: Reality, Documentary

Cast: BTS' Jimin and Jungkook

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook Number of episodes: 8

Date of release: August 8

Network: Disney+

The docuseries follows BTS members Jimin and Jungkook as they travel around the world before their military enlistment in 2023. The duo travels to New York, Jeju Island, and Sapporo. The reality series will give a deeper look into the friendship shared by the two members as they visit new places and experience their food and activities.

Romance in the House

Genre: Family, Slice-of-life, Romance

Cast: SHINee's Minho, ASTRO's Sanha, Ji Jin Ho, Kim Jee Soo, Son Na Eun

SHINee's Minho, ASTRO's Sanha, Ji Jin Ho, Kim Jee Soo, Son Na Eun Director: Kim Da Ye

Kim Da Ye Writer: Kim Young Yoon

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: August 10

Network: JTBC

The story revolves around a once-loving family that ends up separating. Byun Moo Jin and Geum Ae Yoon were happily married with two kids, Mi Rae and Hyun Jae. But later they separate and Ae Yoo takes custody of the children. Years later, Mi Rae is the MD of a mart, while Hyun Jae is a charming man. Moo Jin now owns a villa and wants to reconcile with his family. Mi Rae is totally against the idea and on the other hand, Hyun Jae supports his father.

Your Honor

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Son Hyun Joo, Kim Myung Min, Kim Do Hoon, Heo Nam Jun

Son Hyun Joo, Kim Myung Min, Kim Do Hoon, Heo Nam Jun Director: Yoo Jung Sun

Yoo Jung Sun Writer: Kim Jae Hwan

Number of episodes: 10

Date of release: August 12

Network: ENA

Kim Do Hoon takes on the role of Song Ho Young, who is entered with top scores into the best university. He grew up under his upright judge father, Song Pan Ho, played by Son Hyun Joo. Heo Nam Jun plays the violent and cruel student, Kim Sang Hyuk. He easily shakes his father Kim Kang Heon's cold composure, who is a crime boss. Kim Myung Min appears as his father, Kim Kang Heon.

Perfect Family

Genre: Psychological, Thriller

Cast: Park Ju Hyun, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Byung Chul

Park Ju Hyun, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Byung Chul Director: Yukisada Isao

Yukisada Isao Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: August 14

Network: KBS

The story is based on the webtoon written by Nyangpa and illustrated by Joo Eun. Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah play husband-wife and Park Ju Hyun takes on the role of their adoptive daughter. The family seems perfect and happy to everyone. But after the daughter's friend dies, suspicions and tensions among the family members start to brew.

The Tyrant

Genre: Action, Sci-fi

Cast: Kim Seon Ho, Jo Yoon Soo, Cha Seung Won, Kim Kang Woo

Kim Seon Ho, Jo Yoon Soo, Cha Seung Won, Kim Kang Woo Director: Park Hoon Jung

Park Hoon Jung Writer: Park Hoon Jung

Number of episodes: 4

Date of release: August 14

Network: Disney+

The Tyrant revolves around a group of people who chase a biological weapon that goes missing. Kim Seon Ho takes on the role of Director Choi who unofficially heads the Tyrant Program. Cha Seung Won plays a former agent who works against the Tyrant Program. Kim Kang Woo plays the foreign agent Paul who is out to destroy the last sample of the biological weapon. Jo Yoon Soo appears as Chae Jagyeong who infiltrates the system.

Black Out

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Psychological

Cast: Byun Yo Han, Go Jun, Go Bo Gyeol, Kim Bo Ra

Byun Yo Han, Go Jun, Go Bo Gyeol, Kim Bo Ra Director: Byun Young Joo, Lee Kyu Man

Byun Young Joo, Lee Kyu Man Writer: Seo Joon Yeon

Number of episodes: 14

Date of release: August 16

Network: MBC

Black Out is adapted from the novel Snow White Must Die by Nele Neuhaus. Black Out revolves around two detectives who investigate strange occurrences in a village. Go Jung Woo was always a smart student and easily got admission to a medical school. Before joining the university, he goes on a trip and ends up murdering someone. After 11 years he is released from prison.

Love Next Door

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Cast: Jung So Min, Jung Hye In,

Jung So Min, Jung Hye In, Director: Yoo Je Wan

Yoo Je Wan Writer: Shin Ha Eun

Number of episodes: 16

Date of release: August 17

Network: tvN

Jung So Min takes on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In plays the successful young architect, Choi Seunh Hyo. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults.

DNA Lover

Genre: comedy, romance

comedy, romance Cast: Choi Siwon, Jung In Sung, Lee Tae Hwan, Jung Eugene

Choi Siwon, Jung In Sung, Lee Tae Hwan, Jung Eugene Director: Sung Chi Wook

Sung Chi Wook Writer: Jung Soo Mi

Jung Soo Mi Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: August 17

August 17 Network: TV Chosun

DNA Lovers revolves around a researcher who dumps her playboy boyfriend and decides to find a partner with whom she is genetically compatible. On her journey, she comes across an obstetrician-gynecologist and a firefighter. The drama explores themes of friendship, love, and life.

Pachinko Season 2

Genre: Socio-cultural, Slice-of-life

Cast: Kim Min Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha, Jung Eun Chae, Anna Sawai

Kim Min Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha, Jung Eun Chae, Anna Sawai Created by: Soo Hugh

Soo Hugh Number of episodes: 8

Date of release: August 23

Network: Apple TV+

The drama based on the novel by Min Jin Lee tells the story of a Korean immigrant family across four generations and how they survive. It strives to tell the story of a woman through the ages and her family. The story is filled with cultural and political subtext as it is based during the times of colonial Korea. Korea was under Japanese power, which plays a lot in how the characters' lives turn out and why they are the way they are.

The Frog

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Psychological

Cast: Go Min Si, Kim Yun Seok, Lee Jun Eun, Yoon Kye Sang

Go Min Si, Kim Yun Seok, Lee Jun Eun, Yoon Kye Sang Director: Mo Wan Il

Number of episodes: 8

Date of release: August 23

Network: Netflix

It tells the story of two men who run a guest house. Back in 200, the place was run by Koo Sang Joon who lived with his family. One summer they lose everything due to an incident. Yoon Bo Min was the police officer in charge at that time. 20 years later, now Jeon Young Ha runs the place. One day a mysterious guest comes to live in the guest house and the owner's life drastically changes.

Cinderella at 2 AM

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Cast: Shin Hyun Been, Moon Sang Min

Shin Hyun Been, Moon Sang Min Director: Seo Min Jung

Seo Min Jung Writer: Oh Eun Ji

Number of episodes: 10

Date of release: August 24

Network: Coupang Play

The drama tells the story of a realistic woman Han Yoon Seo who is hard-working and good-natured. She is a manager at a credit card company and earns well. Seo Joo Won is a chaebol heir with good looks and a kind heart. He joins Han Yoon Seo's team disguised as a newcomer in the company. Han Yoon Seo accepts money in exchange for dumping Seo Joo Won but he tries to make her stay and change her mind.

No Gain, No Love

Genre: Business, Romance, Comedy

Cast: Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi, Han Ji Hyun

Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi, Han Ji Hyun Director: Kim Jung Sik

Kim Jung Sik Writer: Kim Hye Young

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: August 26

Network: tvN

Shin Min Ah plays the role of Son Ha Young, who doesn't like to undergo monetary losses. While growing up, she had to share everything, and now, as an adult, she strives to make gains to the fullest. She comes across a chance to get a promotion but due to some circumstances, she fakes her wedding with Kim Young Dae's character Kim Ji Wook to get the promotion.

Queen Woo

Genre: Historical, Political, Action

Cast: Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Mu Yeol, Jung Yoo Mi, Lee Soo Hyuk, Park Ji Hwan

Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Mu Yeol, Jung Yoo Mi, Lee Soo Hyuk, Park Ji Hwan Director: Jung Se Kyo

Jung Se Kyo Writer: Lee Byeong Hak

Number of episodes: 8

Date of release: August 29

Network: TVING

The drama tells the story of the first woman who became a queen twice. After the death of King Gogukcheon of Goguryeo, a battle between 5 tribes begins as they want a new King to be seated on the throne within 24 hours so that they can exercise their power through the new King. She marries her younger brother's husband in order to protect her family and tribe.

