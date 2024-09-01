Lovely Runner magic: 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist weightlifter Park Hyejeong names Byeon Woo Seok as ideal type

Byeon Woo Seok has risen to global popularity after his appearance in Lovely Runner. 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist weightlifter Park Hyejeong revealed the actor to be her ideal type. The popular actor has also appeared in popular dramas like Moonshine and Strong Girl Namsoon.

In the latest episode of Knowing Brothers, 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist weightlifter Park Hyejeong was her ideal type of man in real life. The sportsperson chuckled and confessed that Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok is her ideal type. Her response left all the cast members and guests in splits. She also revealed that she enjoyed watching him in Lovely Runner and Strong Girl Namsoon. Since the release of Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok has been gaining massive popularity among K-drama fans globally.

The drama Lovely Runner tells the story of Im Sol who has immense love for her idol Ryu Seon Jae who is one of the top celebrities. Due to an incident during her childhood, she could not follow her dreams but in those times of distress, she found comfort with her idol. Unfortunately, Ryu Seon Jae passes away untimely. Im Sol is transported to the past where she can change the course of time.

Byeon Woo Seok took on the role of Ryu Sun Jae a top idol in the industry.

Byeon Woo Seok made his debut in 2018 with the drama Dear My Friends. His big break was with the drama Secret Crushes Season 3 as he took on the main role. The actor has appeared in hits like Record of Youth, Moonshine, and Strong Girl Namsoon.

ALSO READ: 'Don't drag Son Ye Jin': Jung Hae In hilariously defends Something in the Rain co-star against Jung So Min in Love Next Door