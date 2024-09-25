No Gain No Love’s Kim Young Dae announces special fan meeting YoungDae’s INVITATION on October 26 before military enlistment

Kim Young Dae is currently receiving a lot of love for his performance in Shin Min Ah starrer No Gain No Love. To express gratitude towards his fans, the actor has announced a special fan meeting set to be held on October 26. Meanwhile, this will mark a significant moment for him and his fans, since the K-drama star is set to enlist for mandatory military service soon.

On September 25, Kim Young Dae’s agency Outer Universe Official announced his upcoming fan meeting YoungDae’s INVITATION. This special fan meet is scheduled to be held on October 26 at 5 PM KST at Whitehall Art Center in Seoul.

The name for this event has been chosen carefully, implying that the actor personally sends invitations to the fans for a special moment.

Meanwhile, there’s much excitement about his first fan meeting in a long time. Announcing the event, his agency also shared a poster of him, where Kim Young Dae is seen charmingly smiling while holding a candy, in conjunction with his gentle image.

It is now raising anticipation for the fun-filled evening filled with his sweet voice and stories. Meanwhile, YoungDae’s INVITATION is receiving much attention due to the actor’s surging popularity. For his outstanding g performance in No Gain No Love and his chemistry with Shin Min Ah, the actor has earned many nicknames in his home country. His new appearance in this drama is expected to be presented at the fan meet too.

Check out the announcement here:

Talking about this highly-anticipated fan meet, Kim Young Dae said, “I'm happy to be able to meet my domestic fans in person after a long time, and I'm so happy and excited about the time I spent preparing for the fan meeting. I want to make more memories with my fans at this fan meeting”.

Tickets for YoungDae’s INVITATION will open for pre-sale on September 30 in the actor’s official fan cafe. General tickets can be purchased on October 7 at 8 PM KST. Meanwhile, Kim Young Dae revealed that he plans to enlist for mandatory military service in the second half of 2024.

