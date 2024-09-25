Happy Hyun Bin Day: Revisiting K-drama heartthrob’s 8 best romantic moments with Son Ye Jin in Crash Landing on You

Hyun Bin is a talented Korean actor who is highly regarded as a Hallyu star for his contribution to the globalization of K-pop. Crash Landing on You, Secret Garden, Memories of Alhambra, and more, the actor has proven his skills in many popular works.

Today, as the K-drama heartthrob turns one year wiser, let’s revisit his heart-fluttering romantic moments with Son Ye Jin in Crash Landing on You.

Hyun Bin’s 8 best romantic moments with Son Ye Jin in Crash Landing on You

1. Hyun Bin tying up Son Ye Jin’s hair

One of the sweetest gestures by Captain Ri (Hyun Bin) was when he tied up Yoon Se Ri’s (Son Ye Jin) hair with a scarf. Although it was an early moment in their soon-to-be relationship, we can’t deny the scene didn’t make us swoon. The captain said, “Here (North Korea), only two types of women who walk around with such messy hair, a foreigner and a crazy woman.” Yoon Se Ri, with her playful energy, obviously chose to be the second. However, despite her stubbornness, it didn’t stop Captain Ri from giving her butterflies.

2. Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, and a tomato plant

Yoon Se Ri got Captain Ri a tomato plant and told him to say at least ten nice words to it every day. The scene that showed him actually obeying her and watching the plant grow from a sapling was the most heart-warming thing anyone can do for their loved one.

3. Hyun Bin finds Son Ye Jin in a crowded market

Captain Ri might not show his affection like Yoon Se Ri, but he cares for her deeply (why else would he help her hide in North Korea!). One day, when she couldn’t find her way from a busy and dark night market, the captain once again came to her aid.

Just when she felt hopeless and tears almost started rolling down her face, there he was with a scented candle (it doesn’t matter), trying to find her in the dark. While this scene is often overlooked, it clearly shows his love for Yoon Se Ri.

4. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin first kiss

This is so far the most heart-fluttering scene in Crash Landing on You and also the most intense one. Yoon Se Ri and Captain Ri were on a ship that would send her back to South Korea illegally. But the coast guards suddenly start a spot check after a siren sounds. To create distraction, the captain briefly tells the Chaebol heiress about how he heard that in K-dramas characters often kiss each other in times of need.

Although, it was funny that a K-drama character thought it this way, the sudden kiss was still passionate, even if it was a distraction.

5. Hyun Bin gives Son Ye Jin a romantic bicycle ride

Captain Ri is the man we all want to be with. He is always at the service of Yoon Se Ri. Who can forget him bringing her home on a bicycle through a romantic treeline setting?

6. Hyun Bin’s goodbye kiss to Son Ye Jin

This scene was equally heart-wrenching and passionate. In episode 9, Yoon Se Ri goes back to her homeland, before crossing the border, she tries to make things lighthearted but fails to control her tears. Captain Ri consoles her in a way very heart-warming way despite feeling gloomy himself. He pulls her in a passionate kiss one last time before they part ways.

7. Hyun Bin surprises Son Ye Jin in South Korea

This exciting scene perfectly shows how much Captain Ri loves Yoon Se Ri and that he is ready to cross the border for her. After coming back to South Korea, the Chaebol heiress tries to forget her pain while losing sleep every day. One day, she takes a walk to restock her sleeping pills and finds Captain Ri coming towards her from the crowd.

This bittersweet reunion was only possible because of Ri Jung Hyuk who couldn’t care less about the terrors awaiting him in South Korea.

8. Hyun Bin makes it official with Son Ye Bin

Last but not least, Captain Ri's making it official with Yoon Se Ri on her birthday is still one of our favorite romantic moments by Hyun Bin. In particular, he was adorably shy about gifting her the couple rings, which made the scene more special.

In Crash Landing on You, Hyun Bin showed an exceptional performance, winning a Baeksang Art Award. No one else could have portrayed the character of Captain Ri Jung Hyuk better, not to mention his chemistry with his wife Son Ye Jin was undeniably one of the greatest witnessed in the history of K-drama ever.

As he turns 42 today, we wish him a very happy birthday!