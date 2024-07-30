No Way Out: The Roulette starring Jo Jin Woong, Yoo Jae Myung: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, cast and more

No Way Out: The Roulette is an upcoming K-drama with a star-studded cast that has got fans excited for the action-filled ride.

Release Date and Time of No Way Out: The Roulette

No Way Out: The Roulette is set to premiere on July 31, 2024, at 12:30 PM KST (9 AM IST) and will release two new episodes every Wednesday.

Where to Watch No Way Out: The Roulette?

No Way Out: The Roulette is set to premiere on U+ Mobile TV in South Korea and will also be available for streaming on Disney+.

Genre

Mystery Thriller

Plot

No Way Out: The Roulette is a highly awaited mystery thriller K-drama that follows the story of a police officer, Baek Joong Sik, who is forced to protect a murder convict, Kim Gook Ho, after he is released from prison after 13 years.

Kim Gook Ho has become the target of powerful people who have put a hefty bounty of 20 billion KRW (14.4 million USD) on his head.

The thriller K-drama will depict a fearsome and intense battle between influential individuals who want to catch Kim Gook Ho in a game with high stakes and no way out.

The ironic setup where a police officer is protecting a notorious criminal increases hype about what this duo will bring to the table and how they will work together.

Among the people behind Kim Gook Ho, there is a criminal attorney who badly wants to succeed, a mayor who is desperate for power and uses lawless ways to protect it, his son who has been forced to live in the dark light of being a criminal’s child, a ruthless killer, a mysterious figure who puts the bounty and a butcher who is hungry for the hefty prize money.

No Way Out: The Roulette will highlight the thirst for money and the madness it gets people in, even if it means killing someone. While the action-filled scenes heighten the excitement and suspense as to who is behind the entire game.

Watch No Way Out: The Roulette trailer here:

Cast

No Way Out: The Roulette will serve a platter decorated with a star-studded cast that will captivate viewers.

Beginning with police officer Baek Joong Sik will be portrayed by Jo Jin Woong, who is given the task of protecting the murderous criminal Kim Gook Ho and is now confronted with a moral dilemma of whether to protect him or let him get killed.

On the other hand, the popular actor Yoo Jae Myung will portray the infamous criminal Kim Gook Ho, who has no remorse for his doings. He dons a vicious expression on his face as he is strangely calm while having a 20 billion KRW bounty on his head.

Next is Kim Moo Yeol, who was last seen in Sweet Home; he will portray Kim Gook Ho’s legal representative, Lee Sang Bong, who swears to protect him in turbulent times. He is a man of ambition who can defend even the most evil criminals just for the sake of winning and success.

Yum Jung Ah will be seen portraying the power-hungry mayor Ahn Myung Ja who wants to use the bounty on Kim Gook Ho for her political purposes. She is not above using Kim Gook Ho to turn the public opinion to her side.

Sung Yoo Bin will be seen playing the unlucky son of Kim Gook Ho, Seo Dong Ha, who has been through hell as he has been marked as a son of a criminal.

Greg Han will bring the role of the mysterious Mr. Smile, a Taiwanese professional assassin, to life. He has come to South Korea with the sole purpose of killing Gook Ho. He does not care who he needs to kill as long as he gets the payment.

Finally, Lee Kwang Soo has also raised anticipation for his role of Yoon Chang Jae, a butcher with bloody eyes who is dead set on catching and killing Kim Gook Ho to get a hefty reward.

Supporting Cast

No Way Out: The Roulette also brings Kim Sung Cheol to the foreground; he will be seen playing Sung Joon Woo. Sung Joon Woo is a young pastor who is a trusted individual from a large church known for his positive outlook.

Viewers will also see Choi Myung Bin as Baek So Mi, Baek Joong Sik's daughter, and Heo Dong Won, whose role is still under wraps.

Well, let’s get ready to be at the end of your seats as you follow this race to survive and kill in No Way Out: The Roulette.

