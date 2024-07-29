What is Tiramisu Cake trend about? Know how Kim Seung Cheol's ode in To Jenny for Jung Chaeyeon became viral in 2024

If you've been active on the Korean side of social media recently, you’ve probably noticed the latest buzz: the Tiramisu Cake trend. This new craze blends Korea's fascination with MBTI personality types, Tanghulu dance trend by SEO EVE and many more this track provides a nostalgic twist with an old song by Kim Sung Cheol, all wrapped up in a clever pun.

The trend is rapidly gaining traction, with influencers and celebrities alike jumping on board. But what exactly is this trend, and why is it capturing so much attention? Let’s dive in to explore the details behind the Tiramisu Cake phenomenon.

Origin of Tiramisu Cake: How it became a trend?

The trend

In recent weeks, the Tiramisu Cake dance challenge has exploded across Korean social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. People from all walks of life—ranging from Korean elementary school students to office workers and K-pop stars—have been sharing videos of themselves dancing to the catchy electronic indie pop song titled Tiramisu Cake.

The Tiramisu Cake dance typically begins with the dancer shaking their hips while holding one arm up in the air. They then raise both arms before lowering them back down, maintaining the hip-shaking rhythm to the chorus. After this, some participants turn around and repeat all or some of the moves, while others might add their own freestyle elements to the routine.

On May 28, 2024, a Korean TikTok user uploaded a seven-second video of Gon’s avatar performing the Little Apple dance to the chorus of a Korean song called Tiramisu Cake. The video quickly went viral, with Korean netizens finding both the song and the choreography highly addictive. As a result, many began sharing their own dance videos on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, sparking the creation of the Tiramisu Cake dance challenge.

The origin

The song Tiramisu Cake was originally written and performed by the South Korean indie pop-rock band We Are The Night. The band made their debut in 2013 with the single Melancholy and released their self-titled debut album later that same year.

The band currently comprises vocalist Ham Byeong Seon (also known as 9z), guitarist Jeong Won Jung (aka Lil Fish), bassist Hwang Seong Su, and drummer Kim Bo Ram. Tiramisu Cake was released in 2015 as part of We Are The Night’s EP Star, Fire, Night and Such Things, which was nominated for Best Electronic Album at the 2016 Korean Music Awards, a prestigious honor similar to the Grammys in Korea. Following the song's surge in popularity, the group released a live version of Tiramisu Cake, capturing the original essence of the track and bringing it to a new audience.

Tiramisu Cake: covers and features

The song Tiramisu Cake was featured in the two-part special drama to. Jenny. This music drama tells the story of a young man who expresses his unrequited first love through music and a young woman who pursues her dreams despite facing tough circumstances. Kim Sung Cheol stars as Park Jung Min, an aspiring singer-songwriter struggling with stage fright ever since his voice cracked in front of his first love. Jung Chaeyeon plays Kwon Na Ra, a member of a failing girl group on the verge of obscurity, who is striving to revive her career.

In to. Jenny, Kim Sung Cheol's character, Park Jung Min, performs Tiramisu Cake as a heartfelt dedication to Jung Chaeyeon’s character, Kwon Na Ra. He even shares the song with his little sister, and they vibe over it. Driven by his desire to win Kwon Na Ra’s heart, Park Jung Min sets out to create this unique love song that captures his true feelings.

10CM released his own version of Tiramisu Cake, bringing their distinctive charm and warm emotions to the track. Their reinterpretation, enhanced by the producer team AIMING in the arrangement, added a new dimension to the song. This version was featured in the Japanese rom-com melodrama film The Last 10 Years Life which was released in Korea in 2024.

It’s remarkable to see a song released six years ago go viral, showcasing the extraordinary reach of social media. For the band We Are The Night, witnessing people in Korea and beyond dancing to their track has been a delightful surprise.

The song Tiramisu Cake offers a poetic and metaphorical exploration of young love and infatuation. Its lyrics vividly describe a boy who is instantly captivated by a girl he meets at a friend's birthday party. The title and recurring metaphor, The indie track symbolize the girl’s sweetness and the intoxicating effect she has on him. Just as tiramisu is a layered dessert, the emotions in the song are complex and multi-dimensional, blending shyness, excitement, and longing.

