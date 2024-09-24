‘Not decided’: Jo In Sung’s agency IOK Company dismisses rumors of actor’s departure following contract expiration

Jo In Sung has been signed with IOK Company since 2012, as a result of his longstanding relationship with actress Go Hyun Jung, who is one of the founders of the agency. However, recent reports emerged that he will part ways with the company following the contract expiration.

On September 23, IOK Company told media outlets “nothing has been decided yet” regarding his exit from the agency. Earlier today, it was reported that Jo In Sung is planning to not renew his contract with the company, which is set to expire in the fourth quarter of this year.

Jo In Sung has been with IOK Company for 12 years now. It was founded by actress Go Hyun Jung and her younger brother in 2010 and since 2012, the actor has been managed by the agency.

The duo starred together in the 2005 drama Spring Day and his longstanding contract with the actress’ agency is a part of their trusting relationship.

Apart from Jo In Sung, IOK Company houses many top stars, including Ku Hye Sun, Shin Hye Sun, Kim Kang Woo, Chase Jong Hyeop, Kim Ji Soo, Kim So Hee, Kim Ha Neul, Kim Hyun Joo, Moon Chae Won, Cha Cheong Hwa, and more. The company also manages the seven-member K-pop girl group Alice.

Having kickstarted his career as a model, Jo In Sung transitioned into acting in the late 90s. He first grabbed the spotlight after bagging a pivotal supporting role in the 2001 drama Piano, co-starring Kim Ha Neul and Go Soo.

His 2004 TV drama Something Happened in Bali was a massive success in South Korea, propelling him to mainstream popularity, which he continued with till his 2008’s Sageuk drama A Frozen Flower.

After completing his mandatory military service, Jo In Sung returned with a lead role in the smash-hit melodrama That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), co-starring Song Hye Kyo. This Korean remake of a Japanese series was an international hit.

The actor further rose to global recognition with It’s Okay, That’s Love (2014). Some of his other notable works are Moving (2023), Smugglers (2023), A Dirty Carnival (2006), The Classic (2003), and more.

