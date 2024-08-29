7 Go Hyun Jung movies you should not skip: Actresses, Miss Conspirator and more

Go Hyun Jung has been in the industry since 1991. Over the years, the actress has appeared in several films and dramas through which she has proven her ability. She is a remarkable actress known for her versatility and captivating performances. She has an ability to portray complex characters with depth and emotion which has earned her critical acclaim. Go Hyun Jung's enduring talent and grace make her a true icon in Korean cinema and television. Here are 7 Go Hyun Jung movies.

7 Go Hyun Jung movies

A Tiger in Winter

Release year: 2018

Director: Lee Kwang Kuk

Cast: Lee Jin Wook, Go Hyun Jung, Seo Hyun Woo, Ryu Hyun Kyung

The story follows Kyung Yoo, a struggling writer who faces a difficult winter after his girlfriend leaves him. As he grapples with his aimless life, he reunites with an ex-girlfriend who is now a successful author. The film explores themes of failure, love, dreams and the complexities of human relationships.

Miss Conspirator

Release year: 2012

Director: Park Cheol Kwan

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, yoo Hae Jin, Sung Dong Il, Park Shin Yang

The action-comedy is about Chun Soo Ro who is a timid and anxiety-ridden woman who accidentally becomes involved in a criminal underworld scene. She is mistaken for a drug mule and finds herself on the run from gangsters and police. Throughout her chaotic journey, Soo Ro discovers newfound courage and transforms into an unexpected hero.

Advertisement

The Day He Arrives

Release year: 2011

Director: Hong Sang Soo

Cast: Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Bo Kyung, Kim Sang Joon, Song Sun Mi

The film follows Seong Jun, a former filmmaker who visits Seoul to meet a friend. Over several days, he repeatedly encounters old acquaintances, revisits familiar places, and experiences similar events, instigating nostalgia. The film blurs the lines between reality and memories. It explores themes of routine, chance, and introspection.

The Final Tundra: Movie

Release year: 2011

Director: Kim Yong Jo

Cast: Go Gyun Jung (narrator)

The Final Tundra: Movie explores the lives of the last nomadic reindeer herders in the Siberian tundra, Nenets. The film captures the harsh realities and deep connection between the indigenous people and their environment. It shows a reflection on survival, tradition, and the impact of modernity on ancient ways of life. The documentary focuses on the culture of these people.

Actresses

Release year: 2009

Director: Lee Jae Yong

Cast: Lee Mi Sook, Yoon Yuh Jung, Kim Ok Bin, Go Youn Jung, Choi Ji Woo, Kim Min Hee

Advertisement

Actresses is a mockumentary featuring six actresses Lee Mi Sook, Yoon Yuh Jung, Kim Ok Bin, Go Youn Jung, Choi Ji Woo, Kim Min Hee who come together for a magazine photoshoot. But soon their egos start clashing. The actresses play fictionalized versions of themselves and blur the lines between reality and fiction.

Like You Know It All

Release year: 2009

Director: Hong Sang Soo

Cast: Go Youn Jung, Uhm Ji Won, Kim Tae Woo, Ha Jung Woo, Jung Yu Mi

Like You Know It All follows Ku Kyung Nam, an arthouse film director who navigates awkward social interactions, misunderstandings, and personal failings during two film festival visits. The film blends humor with introspective moments, offering a satirical and candid look at the complexities of human relationships. After this, he goes to Jeju for a college lecture and reunites with his former mentor and unrequited love who is now married.

Woman on the Beach

Release year: 2006

Director: Hong Sang Soo

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Kim Seung Woo, Kim Tae Woo, Song Sun Mi

Advertisement

Woman on the Beach revolves around film director, Kim Jung Rae, who invites two women to a beach resort, leading to complicated romantic entanglements. The film explores themes of love, jealousy, and the complexities of human desire.

More about Go Hyun Jung

Go Hyun Jung made her debut in the South Korean entertainment industry as a Miss Korea runner-up in 1989. She kicked off her acting career in 1991 with the drama Eyes of Dawn. She first appeared in a film in 2006, Woman on the Beach. The actress rose to fame in 1995 with the drama Sandglass which was one of the biggest hits that year.

Go Hyun Jung has also worked on popular dramas like Queen Seon Deok, Reflection of You and Mask Girl.

She will be appearing in the 2024 series The Starry Night and the 2025 series The Mantis.

The Starry Night is about an entertainment company CEO who loses her job and is given a severance package through which she can buy out one of the trainees. She plans to make the trainee successful and sell him later to another company. But as time goes by she actually gets invested in his success.

The Mantis is a remake of the 2017 French series La Mante. It is the story of a murderer who tries to imitate the style of an imprisoned serial killer. The serial killer and detective join hands to catch the murderer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born 1st teaser; Kim Tae Ri finds true calling after witnessing magic of opera