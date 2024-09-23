Shin Se Kyung cast for Humint alongside Jo In Sung, Park Jung Min and more as Nana steps down due to scheduling conflict; Report

Shin Se Kyung will be making a return to the action genre after 10 years with the film Humint. The actress will be replacing Nana for the main role as the Mast Girl actress departed from the project due to scheduling issues. Jo In Sung, Park Jung Min and Park Hae Joon will also be leading the film along with Shin Se Kyung.

According to Sports Cosun's report on September 23, Shin Se Kyung would be replacing Nana for the upcoming project Humnit. Nana stepped down from the project due to a scheduling conflict. Humnit is an action film about secret agents from South and North Korea who clash while digging into crimes committed at the Vladivostok border. The film is being directed by Ryu Seung Wan who is also known for the Veteran series and Smugglers.

Shin Se Kyung joined the industry at the age of 8 back in 1998 as she appeared on the cover of Seo Taji's album. Even as a child, she was actively a part of the entertainment industry. As an actress, she made her debut in 2004 with the film My Little Bride and the drama Land.

She is known for her roles in dramas like Tree with Deep Roots, The Bride of Habaek, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung and Run On.

Nana is a former member of the K-pop girl group After School. The group made their debut in 2009 with AH!. The Current members of the group include Raina, Nana, E-Young, Lizzy and Kaeun. Nana and the members Raina and Lizzy were a part of the sub-unit Orange Caramel who are famously known for their track Catallena.

She made her acting debut with the film Fashion King. Her latest appearance was in the Netflix drama Mask Girl. She has also starred in Oh My Landlord, The Genesis, Justice, Kill It, Into the Ring, and More.

