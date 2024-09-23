When Jung Hae In revealed kissing scene with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo as his favorite from Snowdrop making her giggle

Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s pair in Snowdrop once became the talk of the town. From their heart-fluttering chemistry to their organic performance, viewers couldn’t imagine anyone else in the romance scenes. Even, the lead actor himself couldn’t stop blushing when talking about the kissing scene.

Back in 2022, Jung Hae In and Jisoo attended a group commentary session for their drama Snowdrop. Even before the premiere, there was much anticipation about the new on-screen pair, especially since it also marked the BLACKPINK member’s acting debut.

During the commentary, when the D.P. actor was asked what was his favorite line in the drama, he revealed, blushing, “Mine is…memory”. He couldn’t even finish the sentence, which then Jisoo did, “Erase this too?”, she asked, feeling surprised and then giggled.

Viewers knew which line he was talking about! It was from the scene where his character Lim Soo Ho kissed Eun Yeong Ro (played by Jisoo) for the first time. It wasn’t just fans whose hearts fluttered with the duo’s on-screen romance, but the actors themselves were swooned by it as well.

Watch Snowdrop's trailer here:

Snowdrop is a 2022 JTBC drama that became a massive hit both in South Korea and globally. In particular, through this, Jisoo, who had already established herself as a singer by then, ventured into acting as well. Starring opposite her was Jung Hae In, a talented and versatile actor known for his meticulous ability to synch with any role.

The drama depicts an enduring love story set in the backdrop of 1987’s Seoul. It revolves around a female university student named Yeong Ro (played by Jisoo), who one day comes across a bleeding Suho (Jung Hae In), who is also a student at a prestigious uni. After treating him, she forms a close bond and lets him jump into her dormitory when the situation becomes dangerous. But little did she know, Suho is a North Korean with a mission in Seoul.

Apart from the lead actors, the drama also featured Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Min Gyu, Choi Hee Jin, Kim Mi Soo, Song Geon Hee, Yoo In Na, and more talented stars.

