BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN track Yes or No hits 200 million Spotify streams, becoming his 8th solo song to achieve feat

BTS’ Jungkook, otherwise known as the golden maknae continues his streak of setting new records with his solo discography. Yes or No, a hit B-side from his solo debut album GOLDEN has now surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify (before filtering), becoming his 8th song to reach the milestone.

According to an update on September 23, Jungkook’s Yes or No has surpassed 201,574,654 unfiltered streams on Spotify. Released on November 3, 2023, the GOLDEN B-side has managed to hit the stream count within 10 months and 20 days, becoming the fastest non-single track by an Asian solo act to do so.

In addition, this marks the BTS member’s 8th solo with 200 million streams and the first B-side from his debut album to reach the milestone. Previously, Seven (feat. Latto), Left and Right, Standing Next to You, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Dreamers (FIFA World Cup theme song), Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA), and Still With You have hit the stream count on Spotify.

Jungkook has now set the record as the first K-pop soloist with the most songs amassing 200 million streams.

Congratulations Jungkook!

Released as the fifth track for his solo debut album GOLDEN, Yes or No by Jungkook is a pop-infused RnB track that explores the excitement and uncertainty of a new romance. The lyrics, through the usage of metaphors and straightforward narrative, reflect the singer’s willingness to confess his feelings for the loved one. In exchange, he expects the other person to reciprocate, thus conveying the emotional journey of his brewing romance.

Listen to Jungkook’s Yes or No here:

After launching his solo account on Spotify, the BTS member has released a total of 18 songs, among those, 15 have exceeded 100 million streams with two tracks crossing 1 billion.

In addition, he has set a historic record as the first Asian soloist to have three songs amassing 800 million streams on Spotify, three songs exceeding 700 million, and four tracks reaching the 600 million milestone on Spotify.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is currently completing his mandatory military service. He is set to be discharged in June 2025 along with bandmate Jimin.

