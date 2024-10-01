SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jennie, EXO’s Chen and more K-pop comebacks and debuts in October

October 2024 is set to be an exciting month for K-pop fans with their beloved groups and idols making their highly anticipated comebacks. Get ready for new music from SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie, EXO’s Chen, and more. Additionally, Sooyoung is preparing for her debut in Japan! Fans can look forward to grooving to these fresh tunes!

October 1

EXO’s Chen

Single- Beyond:

TIOT

Through the long tunnel of that season

DUSTIN

Round A Round

October 2

LEECHANGSUB

1991

Taeho

Window

ATEEZ

JAPAN 4TH SINGLE Birthday

October 3

Loco

See You

October 4

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Moonlit Floor

KISS OF LIFE

Pre-release

ASC2NT

2nd Single Album: Conversion PART.1

The Rose's WOOSUNG

4444

3piece

2nd Digital Single Light Up

Min Jiwoon

October 5

JEONG IN SEONG

KNK

October 6

PENTAGON's HUI

Shameless (feat. Jang Hyejin)

October 7

LEE MU JIN

Man Hwa

The Wind

Hello : My First Love

Yoon Seobin

Single- Rizz

October 8

Jay Park

THE ONE YOU WANTED

October 9

NOMAD

Call Me Back

n.SSign

Kapan 2nd Single EVERBLUE

CNBLUE

JINSEISANKA

October 10

AB6IX

BORN LIKE THIS

BEWAVE

1st Single Album Be your Wave

SooYoung

JAPAN Solo Debut Single Unstoppable

October 11

BLACKPINK's Jennie

Mantra

October 12

JD1

Chaegimjyeo

October 14

SEVENTEEN

SPILL THE FEELS

Xdinary Heroes

5th Mini Album LIVE and FALL

CNBLUE

10TH MINI ALBUM X

EPEX

Pre-Release My Girl

2nd Album

October 15

ITZY

GOLD MV and Album Release

KISS OF LIFE

Lose Yourself

82MAJOR

2ND MINI ALBUM X-82

October 16

Roy Kim

IF YOU ASK ME WHAT LOVE IS

SAYMYNAME

SAYMYNAME

October 18

ONE PACT

fallIn’

sunwoojunga

Beyond [2. White Shade]

October 21

aespa

Whiplash

ILLIT

I’LL LIKE YOU (GLLIT ver.)

POW

2nd EP Album

October 28

ITZY

Imaginary Friend music video

October 30

OMEGA X

Japanese pre-release

