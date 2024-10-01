SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jennie, EXO’s Chen and more K-pop comebacks and debuts in October
October 2024 is set to be an exciting month for K-pop fans with their beloved groups and idols making their highly anticipated comebacks. Get ready for new music from SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie, EXO’s Chen, and more. Additionally, Sooyoung is preparing for her debut in Japan! Fans can look forward to grooving to these fresh tunes!
October 1
EXO’s Chen
Single- Beyond:
TIOT
Through the long tunnel of that season
DUSTIN
Round A Round
October 2
LEECHANGSUB
1991
Taeho
Window
ATEEZ
JAPAN 4TH SINGLE Birthday
October 3
Loco
See You
October 4
BLACKPINK’s Lisa
Moonlit Floor
KISS OF LIFE
Pre-release
ASC2NT
2nd Single Album: Conversion PART.1
The Rose's WOOSUNG
4444
3piece
2nd Digital Single Light Up
Min Jiwoon
October 5
JEONG IN SEONG
KNK
October 6
PENTAGON's HUI
Shameless (feat. Jang Hyejin)
October 7
LEE MU JIN
Man Hwa
The Wind
Hello : My First Love
Yoon Seobin
Single- Rizz
October 8
Jay Park
THE ONE YOU WANTED
October 9
NOMAD
Call Me Back
n.SSign
Kapan 2nd Single EVERBLUE
CNBLUE
JINSEISANKA
October 10
AB6IX
BORN LIKE THIS
BEWAVE
1st Single Album Be your Wave
SooYoung
JAPAN Solo Debut Single Unstoppable
October 11
BLACKPINK's Jennie
Mantra
October 12
JD1
Chaegimjyeo
October 14
SEVENTEEN
SPILL THE FEELS
Xdinary Heroes
5th Mini Album LIVE and FALL
CNBLUE
10TH MINI ALBUM X
EPEX
Pre-Release My Girl
2nd Album
October 15
ITZY
GOLD MV and Album Release
KISS OF LIFE
Lose Yourself
82MAJOR
2ND MINI ALBUM X-82
October 16
Roy Kim
IF YOU ASK ME WHAT LOVE IS
SAYMYNAME
SAYMYNAME
October 18
ONE PACT
fallIn’
sunwoojunga
Beyond [2. White Shade]
October 21
aespa
Whiplash
ILLIT
I’LL LIKE YOU (GLLIT ver.)
POW
2nd EP Album
October 28
ITZY
Imaginary Friend music video
October 30
OMEGA X
Japanese pre-release
