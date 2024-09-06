Officer Black Belt stills: Kim Woo Bin goes to extreme lengths to stop criminals alongside Kim Sung Kyun

Kim Woo Bin, the popular South Korean actor who has been showcasing his acting prowess across K-dramas and movies, is set to lead the upcoming action comedy film Officer Black Belt alongside Kim Sung Kyun. In the new stills from Officer Black Belt, Kim Woo Bin can be seen going to extreme lengths to stop criminals alongside Kim Sung Kyun.

On September 6, 2024, Officer Black Belt with only a week left in its premiere unveiled a set of new stills throwing light on Kim Woo Bin’s Lee Jung Do and Kim Sung Kyun’s Kim Sun Min who join hands to stop criminals.

The first still shows a new side of the officer duo as Lee Jung Do feeds Kim Sun Min. While the next stills show the duo hard at work as they go to extreme lengths to catch criminals. Kim Woo Bin can be seen apprehending criminals along with Kim Sung Kyun as they also look for clues here and there.

A still takes to the time when Kim Woo Bin suddenly began straightened some acting out youths in his neighborhood. The last set of stills gives a sneak peek into how Kim Woo Bin’s Lee Jung Do uses his martial arts skills to catch criminals as he fights them head-on.

Advertisement

The last two stills show Kim Woo Bin’s bloody face increasing intrigue for the upcoming action in the film Officer Black Belt.

Check out the new stills from Officer Black Belt here:

Officer Black Belt is an upcoming action comedy movie that will premiere on Netflix worldwide on September 13, 2024. It follows the story of Lee Jung Do, a prodigy in martial arts who used to make deliveries for his father’s restaurant until one day he saved an officer by fighting a criminal on probation who was attacking him.

Later he is asked by probation officer Kim Sun Min to fill in for the injured martial arts officer and they both form an indestructible duo.

In other news, Kim Woo Bin is currently shooting with Bae Suzy for his upcoming fantasy romance K-drama All The Love You Wish For.

ALSO READ: Kim Woo Bin and Kim Sung Kyun join forces to catch heinous criminal on the run in Officer Black Belt trailer; Watch