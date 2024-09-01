Song Hye Kyo and Kim Ji Hoon CONFIRM special appearances in Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy’s All the Love You Wish For

Song Hye Kyo, the top South Korean actress who was last seen in the wildly hit revenge thriller K-drama The Glory is set to make a special appearance in one of the most anticipated K-dramas, All the Love You Wish For. Along with her, Ballerina star Kim Ji Hoon will also be making a cameo in Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy’s rom-com All the Love You Wish For.

On September 1, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Edaily Korea reported that the famous actress Song Hye Kyo and Love To Hate You fame Kim Ji Hoon have confirmed their special appearances on Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy’s upcoming romantic comedy K-drama All the Love You Wish For.

According to the report, Kim Ji Hoon recently finished shooting for his special appearance in All the Love You Wish For. Kim Ji Hoon had previously shared that he always wanted to work with the noted writer Kim Eun Sook and through this cameo, it will finally come true.

Additionally, the noted South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo who is also a best friend of All the Love You Wish For lead Bae Suzy also confirmed that she will be making a cameo in the upcoming K-drama. The actress is subsequently headed to Dubai to shoot her scene for All the Love You Wish For.

Song Hye Kyo previously has worked with All the Love You Wish For writer Kim Eun Sook in The Glory and Descendants Of The Sun, hence the expectations for her cameo are even higher.

All the Love You Wish For is an upcoming romantic comedy K-drama penned by Kim Eun Sook and hailed by Chicken Nugget director Lee Byung Hun. All the Love You Wish For will follow the story of Jinn, (Kim Woo Bin) a genie who is awakened after a thousand years by Ga Young (Bae Suzy). Jinn then gives her three wishes but it all comes with a twist as they can result in reward or punishment.

All the Love You Wish For stars Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy in lead roles along with Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun (Steve Noh), and Lee Joo Young.

