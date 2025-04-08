PHOTOS: 4 Celeb Spottings of the Day; Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rashmika Mandanna stun at star-studded bash; Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar attend Groud Zero trailer launch
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna and others attended party hosted by Maddock Films. Ground Zero co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Sai Tamhankar attended film’s trailer launch.
On April 7, 2025, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna and many other Bollywood celebs arrived at the bash hosted by Maddock Films. Ground Zero co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Sai Tamhankar attended film’s trailer launch. Take a look at some big celebrity spottings of the day!
1. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna at party
Maddock Films hosted a star-studded party on April 7, 2025. The event saw several B-town celebs walking the red carpet. Among them were actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, and Rashmika Mandanna. While the Stree 2 actress looked effortlessly stylish in a white t-shirt and denim pants, Animal star Rashmika made heads turn in a velvet maroon dress.
Rajkummar Rao was spotted in an all-black ensemble while Ananya kept it chic and stylish in a black tank top which she paired with a pair of denim cargo pants.
2. Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar at the trailer launch of Ground Zero
After much anticipation, the makers dropped the impactful trailer of Emraan Hashmi starrer, Ground Zero. At the grand event hosted in Mumbai, the actor was joined by his co-star, Sai Tamhankar. Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Hussain, and other cast and crew members of the film also came to show their support and make the event a success.
3. Pashmina Roshan spotted post gym session
Pashmina Roshan, who made her film debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, was clicked after sweating it out at the gym. The popular Bollywood celebrity stunned in a black jacket which she wore with a pair of comfortable gym pants. With a water bottle and a handbag, she smilingly posed for the paparazzi. Don’t miss her post-gym glow!
4. Nataša Stanković soaks in Mumbai sun
Serbian model and actress, Nataša Stanković was clicked out and about in the city. The public figure, who was married to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, raised the temperature with her sporty look. For the day out, Nataša wore a pair of black cycling shorts with a white cropped top. She layered it up with a bomber jacket and completed her sporty look with sneakers and a cap.
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, April 7: Sunny Deol opens up on Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor; Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira diagnosed with breast cancer for second time