OH MY GIRL’s Mimi and comedian Lee Eun Ji to debut as members of self-produced duet project girl group MNZ

OH MY GIRL’s Mimi and comedian Lee Eun Ji share a close bond as the unnies line in the popular entertainment program Erath Arcade. The duo is now teaming up to launch a self-produced project girl group MNZ. They have already completed filming for their debut music video, which will be unveiled soon on Mimi’s YouTube channel.

On July 17, Korean media outlet Star News reported that Mimi and Lee Eun Ji are set to debut as members of MNZ, an upcoming duet project girl group, which will be launched by them soon. According to reports, neither Lee Eun Ji’s agency CUBE Entertainment nor Mimi’s label WM Entertainment are involved in this new duet launch.

Meanwhile, On July 16, Mimi posted a caricature on her social media platforms, announcing the upcoming duet project group MNZ. The caricature features both the OH MY GIRL member and Lee Eun Ji’s distinctive character along with the group’s logo.

Though the duo hasn’t revealed an exact date for their upcoming group’s debut, it has been revealed that their first music will be released on Mimi’s YouTube channel. As of now, there’s no plan for a traditional music distribution process for MNZ.

Meanwhile, on her YouTube channel MimiPD, the K-pop idol has introduced a new category Handmade. She announced that through this segment, the duo plans to reveal the behind-the-scenes titbits and process of launching their new project girl group.

The episodes for this new content will arrive every Wednesday and Sunday at 6 P.M. KST (2:30 P.M. IST), starting from July 17. The first episode featuring Lee Young Ji and Mimi has already been aired.

More about Lee Eun Ji and Mimi

Kim Mi Hyun, better known as Mimi is a a member of the popular girl group OH MY GIRL, formed by WM Entertainment. In 2015, she debuted as the main rapper of this group. At the same time, she is also assigned the main dancer and sub-vocalist positions.

Lee Eun Ji is a popular comedian and MC with years of experience in the entertainment industry. The duo recently appeared together on tvN’s Earth Arcade’s Vroom Vroom and built a strong friendship, which promises a bright future for their project MNZ.

