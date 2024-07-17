BLACKPINK’s Jennie makes first appearance after indoor smoking incident; poses for ritzy PIC with Rosé, Simi, and Haze

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently got embroiled in a controversy following her indoor smoking incident in Italy. Though the K-pop idol apologized briefly, she still faced quite a bit of criticism for her actions. Following the incident, she made her first appearance on social media, posing for a reunion with bandmate Rosé and mutual friends Simi and Haze Khadra.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie reunites with Rosé, Simi, and Haze for a girl’s night out

On July 16, popular twin influencer and businesswomen Simi and Haze Khadra took to their joint Instagram account and shared a few photos from the reunion with BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé.

In the photos, the SOLO singer looks absolutely unbelievable with her gorgeous long hair, chic style, and cool poses. Jennie donned an all-black outfit with a cut-out crop top and a pair of leather pants. Her bandmate Rosé twined with her in an all-black fit as well.

The duo seemed to be having fun with their mutual friends Simi and Haze, who shared the photos with the caption “The girlies r outside”. In the Instagram carousel, the twins shared more snippets from their day out, where they can be seen partying with singer Victoria Monét and Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis. Though the BLACKPINK duo was not seen in those clips, they were presumably having a good time with them as well.

Advertisement

Here is Jennie’s reunion picture with Rosé, Simi, and Haze:

More about Jennie's indoor smoking incident

This marks Jennie’s first social media appearance following the indoor smoking incident that made headlines for days. For the unversed, recently, Jennie attended the Jacquemus show in Capri, Italy. On July 2, she posted a vlog on her YouTube channel, compiling snippets of her stay in the city.

A particular scene where the BLACKPINK member was seen holding a dark-colored device to her lips quickly caught the netizens' attention. In the following frame, she was seen exhaling the smoke while in the presence of the hair and makeup crew.

This quickly caused a controversy, with K-netizens criticizing the K-pop idol. In particular, smoking indoors is banned by law in many places, like South Korea and Italy, where she was staying at the time. Jennie was hit with massive backlash and later apologized through her agency, ODD ATELIER.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kang Daniel, Jun Hyun Moo, NMIXX’s Haewon, Lee Chan Won confirmed to host 2024 Idol Star Athletics Championships