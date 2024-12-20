BLACKPINK's Rosé announced as first K-pop soloist to perform at Japan's one of biggest music festival GMO Sonic 2025

BLACKPINK's Rosé is continuing her world domination. The K-pop idol is now set to captivate her Japanese fans with another outstanding live performance. She has been announced as the first K-pop solo performer at the GMO Sonic in Japan. It is one of Asia's biggest music festivals, so fans are eagerly looking forward to her set.

On December 20, GMO Sonic 2025 announced that Rosé would attend as a special guest performer. The music festival will take place for two days January 25 and 26 at the Saitama Super Arena. The BLACKPINK member will take the stage on the second day of the event. There's much anticipation regarding her performance as she is now the only K-pop soloist to attend the prestigious music festival. Last year, aespa and RIIZE performed at GMO Sonic 2024.

Now, fans are eagerly looking forward to Rosé's performance, especially after the explosive success of her latest solo releases.

Check out the announcement here:

Rosé has been enjoying a newfound success with her latest solo comeback. Back in October, she released APT featuring Bruno Mars, marking her first solo song in 3 years since debut with R. The retro-infused upbeat track was unveiled as the pre-release for her first studio album rosie. The song was an instant hit, from ranking high on music charts to going crazy viral on social media platforms. It set a new record as the biggest male-female due debut of 2024, even surpassing Taylor Swift and Post Malone's Fortnight. Just a few days ago APT created history as the first K-pop music video to garner 600 million views.

Following its success, Rosé returned with the second pre-release track Number One Girl, which was completely different from APT, raising excitement for the versatility of her forthcoming album. Then, on December 6, the BLACKPINK member marked a significant moment in her career with her first studio album rosie.

It features a total of 12 songs including the pre-releases, title track toxic till the end, and B-sides like 3 AM, Two Years, Dance All Night, Too Bad For Us, Call It The End, Not The Same, Stay A Little Longer, Gameboy, and Drinks Or Coffee.

