Ok Taecyeon gets stunned by Seohyun's unexpected kiss in The First Night With the Duke first look; Watch

2PM's Taecyeon and Girls' Generation's Seohyun are to feature in the upcoming historical romance fantasy, The First Night With the Duke. In the drama's recently dropped first-look video, the two can be seen being around each other in unexpected situations, leading to the blossoming of a love connection.

The preview of The First Night With the Duke, released on January 31, opens with a young university student, K (Seohyun), from present-day South Korea, shockingly waking up in the Joseon era. Not just that, she finds herself becoming a part of her cherished historical novel. As a minor book character, Cha Sun Chaek (Seohyun), she takes it upon herself to help the main leads of the novel, Lee Beon (Ok Taecyeon) and Jo Eun Ae (Kwon Han Sol), unite.

But instead of the protagonists getting together, Lee Beon gets drawn to Cha Sun Chaek in a turn of events. It starts with Cha Sun Chaek stalking the handsome and talented Lee Beon to complete her mission. But the duo keep getting into romantic situations, and they end up falling for each other. In the teaser clip of the KBS drama, Lee Beon saves her from falling into the lake. Later, she is seen in his arms in a romantic setting, indicating the development of their relationship.

Interestingly, the stalked person turns into a stalker now. Lee Beon uses binoculars to keep up with Cha Sun Chaek's whereabouts, just like she did earlier. She might have fallen first, but he will end up falling harder, as the video clip portrays. She even pulls him into a kiss, and he looks flustered with the unexpected gesture. That's because their relationship might have been in the development stage back then.

They look at each other with intense gazes, portraying their feelings for each other in the preview. With the changing fate of the novel's characters, it will be interesting to see how the drama unfolds. The First Night With the Duke is to premiere from June 4 to July 9 this year.