One Spring Night star Han Ji Min rumored to be dating Jannabi's Choi Jung Hoon; report

According to News 1’s report on August 8, Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon first met on the KBS 2TV music talk show The Seasons - Choi Jung Hoon's Night in the Park during its second season a year ago. Since then, they’ve stayed in touch and recently transitioned into a romantic relationship.

During their appearance on The Seasons, Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon performed a duet of Jannabi’s A Thought on an Autumn Night. They aksi sang the OST for Han Ji Min's drama Our Blues by 10CM. Han Ji Min shared that she practiced extensively for the performance and expressed her admiration for Choi Jung Hoon, mentioning that she had attended a Jannabi concert. Choi Jung Hoon, in turn, noted that he wanted a guest who genuinely appreciated his music, which is why he invited Han Ji Min to the show.

Han Ji Min, born in 1982, and Choi Jung Hoon, born in 1992, are a couple with a 10-year age difference. Han Ji Min began her career as a commercial model in 1998. Sge gained wider recognition in 2003, after appeared in popular Korean television dramas All In and Dae Jang Geum. Initially, she hadn't aspired to be a serious actress, but her role in All In, where she portrayed the teenage counterpart of the main character played by Song Hy Kyo, changed her perspective and sparked her interest in pursuing acting seriously.

The actress has since gained widespread acclaim for her roles in popular K-dramas like The Light in Your Eyes, Rooftop Prince, Familiar Wife, and One Spring Night. Her most recent role was in Behind Your Touch, where she starred alongside Lee Min Ki and EXO's Suho as a veterinarian with psychometric powers who becomes entangled in a series of mysterious murders. Her upcoming project is the romance drama Acquaintances (working title), where she will play Kang Ji Oon, the CEO of a successful headhunting company. The show is scheduled to air sometime in 2024.

Choi Jung Hoon is a popular South Korean musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is best known as the frontman and principal songwriter for the Korean indie rock band Jannabi. The band was initially formed in 2012 under the independent record label Peponi Music, established and led by Choi Jung Hoon's older brother, Choi Jung Joon. Starting from humble beginnings, Jannabi performed in clubs and busked on the streets of Hongdae and Insa-dong.

In August 2013, Jannabi auditioned for the fifth season of the survival show Superstar K to gain recognition. While Kim Do Hyung and Yoo Young Hyun were eliminated, Choi Jung Hoon continued as part of the newly formed vocalist group Plan B, which was later eliminated in the Top 7 Qualifying Round. On April 28, 2014, Choi Jung Hoon officially debuted with Jannabi, releasing the single Rocket.

