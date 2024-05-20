Sandeep Vanga and Prabhas to SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu: 5 director-actor combos to take Tollywood by storm

Throughout the years, Telugu cinema and superstars have consistently grabbed attention in both Indian and international markets. Their films have successfully brought diverse audiences together, creating a festive atmosphere in theaters.

Movies such as Baahubali, Pushpa, Salaar, RRR, and numerous others have entertained audiences with their exceptional content, leaving a lasting impact on the film industry. With a lineup of highly anticipated films from talented directors, it appears that the Telugu industry is poised to make a significant splash at the box office once again.

Upcoming lineups from Telugu cinema

1. Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29

The most hyped-up project in Superstar Mahesh Babu’s filmography is probably going to be the upcoming collaboration with visionary director SS Rajamouli. The movie tentatively titled SSMB29 is all the talk nowadays with the actor making extreme efforts to churn out a never-before-seen experience.

It is rumored that the film will be an exciting jungle adventure, with Mahesh fully committing to intense physical training for his role. Additionally, the actor is reportedly keeping a low profile to prevent any spoilers of his appearance in the movie. Furthermore, sources suggest that the film will have a grand scale, involving actors from various countries in its production. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

2. Allu Arjun and Atlee collaboration

Allu Arjun and Atlee had made quite the buzz last year with their conversation on the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter) where they teased their likely collaboration on a project soon. The Pushpa actor was praising the director of his blockbuster movie Jawan and stirred up speculations of joining hands with the director soon.

Advertisement

In an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, we disclosed that the makers are eyeing Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play the female lead role. Moreover, the movie is also expected to go on floors in October 2024 and will be a complete action entertainer by Atlee.

3. Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit

Ever since the massive blockbuster hit Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has become a much sought-after director in Indian cinema. The director is all set to collaborate with the Saaho star next and that too for a cop action movie.

As per reports, the film is set to begin production in the latter half of 2024 and will be a close to 2-hour-long movie. The movie is said to be a violent film which is a norm in Vanga directorials with Prabhas playing an angry young cop. Ever since the project was announced, the expectations for the movie and what it is set to unfold have also been driven up.

4. Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s NTRNEEL

Set to mesmerize the big screens once again, Jr NTR is all geared up to collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel for their upcoming movie, tentatively called NTRNEEL. The movie was initially announced back a while ago with a subtle character poster of the Devara star being dropped.

Marking the actor’s 41st birthday today, the makers have dropped an update on the film and confirmed it to be shooting from August 2024. Moreover, Pinkvilla had also exclusively reported that the movie’s title is set to be Dragon.

5. Jr NTR and Koratala Siva for Devara

Besides the upcoming Prashanth Neel movie, Jr NTR is also set to wreak havoc on the big screens with his action movie Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. The movie features the young tiger in an electrifying action role with the makers even dropping a killer track called Fear Song on May 19. The first installment in the two-part series is set to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024.

Check out Fear Song from Devara:

Advertisement

Besides these potential blockbusters loading in the upcoming years, the superstars are not holding back anything to present full-on entertainment this year itself. With Allu Arjun all geared up to become Pushpa once again in theaters in August, Prabhas is also coming in with his much-anticipated Kalki 2898 AD.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan at 69 to give young stars tough competition; gears up for 4 big releases in next seven months