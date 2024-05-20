Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato struggles to get OTT release; co-star Shahana Goswami calls it ‘sad and unfortunate’

As much as OTT platforms are home to various contents of all kinds, there are many titles that often fall into the fate of no digital takers. Kapil Sharma’s critically acclaimed movie Zwigato is one of those.

Even after 14 months of its theatrical release, this Nandita Das directorial is struggling to find a digital home. Shahana Goswami who plays the female lead recently opened up about the same.

What did Shahana Goswami say about Zwigato’s unavailability on any OTT?

Admitting that she isn’t aware of the exact reason, the Firaaq actress told HT City, “It’s very unfortunate that Zwigato is still not on any OTT platform for viewing. In fact, I keep checking with the makers about when and how and why, but they also don’t have the answers.” For those who don’t know, much before arriving in India, Zwigato was screened at several international film festivals and garnered critical acclaim.

Shahana Goswami played the character of Kapil's wife Pratima Mahto in the movie which chronicled the struggles of a food delivery agent during the lockdown. The 38-year-old said that she's sad about not having an answer to everyone asking for the movie's OTT release. She added, "I know that this film would have been loved by people if they managed to get a chance to watch it."

Shahana Goswami is an optimist about Zwigato finding a digital home

“I still have hopes”, said the Neeyat actress adding, “It’s never too late for something good to come out. Sometimes, maybe the larger build-up of it not having shown up for so long on any OTT platform may be what actually makes it special.”

Manifesting it to be a prized possession that everyone wants to get their hands on, Shahana feels that the destiny of these things is quite hard to tell. She believes that everything happens for the better and hopes whenever Zwigato makes its way to OTT, it will be the right time for it.

With three Filmfare nominations, Zwigato saw its debut screening at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. It also starred Gul Panag, Sayani Gupta, Swanand Kirkire, and Tushar Acharya in key roles.

