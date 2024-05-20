The Atypical Family Ep 5-6 Review: Plot thickens as Chun Woo Hee reveals big secret to Jang Ki Yong and family

The Atypical Family is a supernatural drama featuring Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee. Episodes 5 and 6 were released this weekend. With the recent episode, the drama garnered its highest viewership ratings yet. The drama is directed by Jo Hyun Taek who is also known for Snow Drop, SKY Castle and more. Joo Hwa Mi has written the script. She has also written, Introverted Boss, Marriage, Not Dating and more.

The Atypical Family review

Name: The Atypical Family

Release date: May 4

When: The show airs every Saturday and Sunday

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Jang Ki Yong, Claudia Kim, Go Doo Shim, Kim Su Hyun

Director: Jo Hyun Taek

Writer: Joo Hwa Mi

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot

The drama tells the story of a mysterious family, with its members having different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time. He becomes affected by depression. This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members also slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them for her own reasons. With her entry into their home, things slowly start to change.

Episode 5 and 6 recap

Episode 5 opens with Bok Gwi Joo going back in time to the moment when he kisses Do Dae Hae as he wants to confirm how things went down and if there were any feelings involved. Things get hard for Do Da Hae as she realizes that the family does really have superpowers. Additionally, Bok Gwi Joo's mother gets Do Da Hae's history checked and figures that she is being taken care of by an ex-convict.

This adds tension to their relationship and Da Hae's mother in name comes to meet Bok Gwi Joo's family. Gwi Joo figures out that something is going on with In Na as he sees her steal his mother's watch when he goes back in time. He tries to get involved in the matter only to be pushed aside by In Na. This sparks a new motivation in him to court Do Da Hae and he becomes determined to save her and marry her.

Do Da Hae has faked their marriage registration and Gwi Joo being unaware of the fact starts to question himself. But he starts taking care of himself and being more involved with his daughter thanks to the recent developments.

In Na receives a proposal from the boy she likes and hence loses her friend Hye Rim who also likes the boy. She comes clean to Do Da Hae she knows that she's a scammer and in return asks her to keep her psychic abilities a secret.

After a lot of convincing from Gwi Joo and his family, Do Da Hae agrees to the marriage but as the wedding takes place, she reveals her secret in front of everyone as she realizes that Gwi Joo's mother already knows what is going on as she can see the future.

Positives

The latest episodes of The Atypical Family focus on Gwi Joo and Da Hae's dynamics along with In Na. The romance which was essentially missing in the first few episodes, now slowly peers through. Surprisingly, In Na's relationship with her father and Do Da Hae and how the drama chooses to navigate the complex relations.

As Do Da Hae realizes the truth about the family, the excitement rises as to how the plot will play out. Her character seems to be stuck from everywhere so her revealing the secret and sabotaging her wedding seems like a natural progression.

The drama talks about heavy topics like mental health issues. While the series talks about serious mental health problems, it never comes off as heavy. The episodes explore their miseries and wounds in-depth, it is displayed in a way which is palatable for the audience. It does not shy away from boldly speaking about mental health issues and rather talks about it freely.

Negatives

There are not many negative points for the latest episodes. The plot is interesting and the story picks up pace from episode 6. But the characters' cycle of misery though could have been made in a more articulate way so that it created more of an impact on the audience. Moreover, Do Da Hae's trauma becomes a prime focus in these episodes which makes the audience lose interest. The same incident is mentioned again and again and shown repeatedly which can become repetitive.

Overall Review

Episodes 5 and 6 pick up the pace of the story and the plot thickens. Real problems and situations begin to arise as the story progresses. The challenges faced by Do Da Hae in fulfilling her mission take the forefront which makes for an interesting and gripping narrative.

The lastest episode has ended on a page which makes the audience want more and restless to know what happens next. Episode 6 sets up for the next releases very well adding to excitement and anticipation.