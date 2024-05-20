Lovely Runner, stars Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon sweep most buzzworthy drama, actor rankings for second week in row

Once again, Lovely Runner, tvN’s time-slip series topped this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors. The series and its leads held the No. 1 spot on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list, which ranks TV dramas based on the buzz they generate.

The company compiles these rankings by analyzing data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or upcoming.

Top most buzzworthy dramas and their leading actors

For the second week in a row, rom-com series Lovely Runner has held the No. 1 spot on the list of most buzzworthy dramas. In addition to leading the list of most buzzworthy dramas, Lovely Runner also dominated the rankings of individual cast members this week. Leading stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon maintained their top positions at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, while their co-star Song Geon Hee secured the No. 3 spot.

JTBC's The Atypical Family climbed to No. 2 on this week's drama list, with leads Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong ranking No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, on the buzzworthy actor list. tvN's The Midnight Romance in Hagwon landed at No. 3 on the drama list for the first time, featuring stars Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon, who entered the actor rankings at No. 4 and No. 7, respectively.

Meanwhile, MBC’s Chief Detective 1958 secured the No. 4 spot on this week’s buzzworthy drama list. JTBC’s Frankly Speaking ranked No. 5 on the drama list, with its leading actors Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na securing the No. 8 and No. 9 spots, respectively, on the actor list. KBS 2TV’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic held steady at No. 6 on the drama list, while leading lady Im Soo Hyang rounded out the top 10 on this week’s actor list.

Top 10 TV dramas that generated most buzz in 2nd week of May

tvN’s Lovely Runner JTBC’s The Atypical Family tvN’s The Midnight Romance in Hagwon MBC’s Chief Detective 1958 JTBC’s Frankly Speaking KBS2’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic SBS’ The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection KBS2’s Nothing Uncovered MBN’s Missing Crown Prince MBC’s The Brave Yong Su Jeong

Top 10 K-drama actors that generated the most buzz in 2nd week of May

Byeon Woo Seok of Lovely Runner Kim Hye Yoon of Lovely Runner Song Geon Hee of Lovely Runner Jung Ryeo Won of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon Chun Woo Hee of The Atypical Family Jang Ki Yong of The Atypical Family Wi Ha Joon of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon Go Kyung Pyo of Frankly Speaking Kang Han Na of Frankly Speaking Im Soo Hyang of Beauty and Mr. Romantic

