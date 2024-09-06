Park Bo Young and Ahn Jae Hong announced as hosts for 2024 Busan International Film Festival opening ceremony

Park Bo Young and Ahn Jae Hong have been chosen to host the opening ceremony of the 29th Busan International Film Festival! On September 6, the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) officially announced that Park Bo Young and Ahn Jae Hong will be leading this year’s opening festivities.

The 29th Busan International Film Festival will kick off on October 2 and run for 10 days, concluding on October 11. The opening ceremony is set for October 2 at 7 PM KST, and will be held at the Busan Cinema Center.

This year, K-pop idol RM's documentary will also be featured at BIFF, generating excitement among fans. The announcement was made during a press conference at the Seoul Chamber of Commerce on September 3. BIFF programmer Kang So Won revealed that the documentary, directed by Lee Seok Joon, was initially considered for the Wide Angle section, known for its diverse range of short films, documentaries, animations, and experimental works.

However, he noted that the film's unique blend of artistic merit and popular appeal made it a strong candidate for the Open Cinema section, a prestigious category that highlights new and internationally acclaimed films. Kang So Won shared, "We believed that RM's documentary would offer an engaging experience for the audience, distinguishing it from typical Korean documentaries. This is only the second time a documentary has been selected for the Open Cinema section, underscoring the film's significance and broad appeal."

The film, which documents the creation of RM’s second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person, released earlier this year in May, also offers an intimate glimpse into the eight months leading up to RM’s military enlistment. As RM is currently serving his mandatory military duty, he may not be able to attend the festival. However, the presence of various artists featured in the documentary is expected to add an exciting element to the event.

Meanwhile, the 29th Busan International Film Festival will be showcasing 279 films across 28 screens in seven theaters, including the Busan Cinema Center, CGV Centum City, and Lotte Cinema Centum City. The festival promises to celebrate cinematic artistry and offers a special moment for ARMYs, who are eagerly anticipating a closer look at the candid side of BTS leader RM’s artistic expression.

