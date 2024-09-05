10 times BTS showed they are stronger as seven: RM picking group over going solo, show of support at Jin’s discharge and more sweet moments

The bond between BTS members is well-known and deeply cherished. Their friendship is often highlighted as an ideal example, with many praising their close-knit relationship. The common sentiment among BTS and their fans is summed up by the phrase 7-1=0, signifying that if one member is missing, the group feels incomplete. BTS has consistently demonstrated their strength and unity as a seven-member group. Let’s take a look at some of the examples of the same below.

1. When RM chose group over solo

BTS member RM has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership over the past eight years, guiding the group, which includes Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. However, in 2014, RM was the subject of a prank intended to test his composure. During a special episode of Mnet's 4 Things Show, Bang Si Hyuk (also known as Bang PD), the founder of Big Hit Entertainment, called RM into his office and pretended to scold him as part of the prank.

A nervous RM walked into Bang PD’s office, with SUGA and J-Hope, who were aware of the prank, already present. Meanwhile, the other BTS members watched the scene unfold from a separate room. During the meeting, Bang PD began to criticize RM, going as far as accusing him of slacking off and not focusing on music.

As RM attempted to defend himself, Bang PD turned to SUGA and J-Hope, asking them about their song production. SUGA mentioned he had produced three songs, while J-Hope revealed he was working on one at the time. RM listened patiently with his head bowed as Bang PD continued to lecture him. The situation escalated to the point where Bang PD asked, "If you're going to be like this, why don't you just go solo?" Despite RM's silence on the matter, Bang PD persisted with the criticism.

“Will you be okay if you don’t go solo?” he asked. RM replied, “Yes.” “You’re not thinking about going solo, are you?” Bang PD asked again. “No,” RM said firmly. “Let me ask you one more time—solo or Bangtan Boys?” Bang PD pressed. “Bangtan,” RM answered immediately. Moments later, RM learned it was all a prank, and his BTS members rushed out from their hiding spots, eager to see if he was upset. Just another day of proving why RM is the leader of BTS!

2. When BTS brought SUGA in form of pictures for their shows

In 2020, BTS’ SUGA was recovering from shoulder surgery, which kept him from joining his members at their global press conference for the album BE and their online broadcast. Despite his absence, BTS made sure to keep him close in spirit throughout their early promotions by bringing his presence with them wherever they went!

During their global press conference, BTS brought a bond paper-sized picture of SUGA and made sure he was part of the moment by posing with his photo in the center. V and Jin even made a point of keeping his spot in the middle empty for their group photo shoot. Later, for their online broadcast, they took it up a notch by including a life-sized cut-out of SUGA, making sure he was there in spirit and in presence.

Also when BTS was invited to the Mnet Asian Music Awards and won Album of the Year, the entire group went up on stage to accept the award—though SUGA was missing. During their acceptance speech, Jimin made a heartfelt gesture by calling SUGA on the phone.

Jimin expressed their gratitude to fans for their unwavering support, and hearing SUGA’s voice on the call brought tears to the eyes of the other members, who deeply missed him during the group’s schedules.

3. When V stumbled and Jin joined him by kneeling as rest followed

During the Golden Disc Awards, BTS’ V was struggling with his health and mental well-being. While standing on the red carpet, he suddenly tripped, fell, and remained on the ground, seemingly too weak to get up.

Seeing this, Jin, the oldest member of the group, made an extraordinary and heartwarming gesture by sitting down on the carpet as well so he wouldn’t feel embarrassed. Shortly after, the rest of the BTS members joined them on the ground, offering their support and comfort. Together, they helped V to his feet, showing their unwavering unity and care for one another.

4. When BTS members were present at each other’s enlistment

In October 2022, BTS announced their plans for military enlistment. BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that Jin, the oldest member of the group, then 29, had withdrawn his request for deferral. The other members were scheduled to enlist at a later date, with the group planning to reunite in 2025 after completing their service.

As BTS began their military enlistment, Jin was the first to enlist, followed by J-Hope. A touching constant throughout each enlistment was the presence of the other six members. Each time one of them enlisted, the remaining members were there to support and cheer them on, creating a series of heartwarming moments that are rare to see. Their unwavering support for each other highlighted the deep bond and unity within the group.

5. When the entire group accompanied Jin and SUGA while collecting solo awards

At the 2022 The Fact Music Awards, BTS had a blast showing their fun side when Jin won the FAN N STAR Individual Choice award. To celebrate, the group gave Jin a grand entrance by playfully acting as his bodyguards and carrying him to the stage like a king. Similarly, when SUGA won a solo award at the MMA, the entire group got up and pretended to be his bodyguards, escorting him to the stage and making him shy. It was a memorable display of their close bond and playful spirit.

6. How Jin was included in GRAMMY performance despite injury

The seven-member K-pop group made a splash with their first full Grammys performance, presenting a thrilling museum heist-themed performance of their Billboard-topping single Butter. The show kicked off with Jin hacking into the switchboard of their museum-like stage, while Jungkook made a dramatic descent from the ceiling. Meanwhile, V added a fun touch by chatting with Olivia Rodrigo from the audience.

The performance featured a fresh dance break, with members skillfully dodging lasers and pulling off an impressive coat trick. They concluded with the original choreography, energized by dancers from The Lab Studios, making it a memorable and dynamic show.

Son Sung Deuk crafted a special role for Jin in the performance much later. At the time, Jin was recovering from a finger injury, and there was concern that he might overexert himself or experience pain if he participated in the full Butter choreography with the other six members.

To ensure he could still be an active part of the performance without straining himself, Son Sung Deuk created a technician role for Jin. In this role, Jin was tasked with hacking the security system and aiding the other members in their heist-themed performance. Despite not being able to dance, Jin's role allowed BTS to present a seamless performance as a complete group.

7. BTS’ MAMA 2018 speech

At the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards, BTS revealed something deeply emotional: the group had nearly disbanded that year. After winning Artist of the Year, BTS took to the stage to give their acceptance speech. Following members heartfelt thanks to their families, fellow members, and fans, Jin shared the emotional news, saying, "I think it's so fortunate that we got ourselves together and were able to bring good outcomes. I want to thank my members who helped me get myself together and the ARMYs who love us."

The revelation brought tears to both ARMYs and the members, but it also highlighted the group's determination to overcome their challenges. Their commitment to each other and their fans propelled them to become one of the biggest stars in the world.

8.When group reunited to welcome Jin post military disharge

On June 12th, BTS’ Jin became the first member to be discharged from his military service. To the delight of fans, a heartwarming reunion awaited him, with the rest of the band members waiting outside the premises to welcome him back. The moment was filled with hugs and joy, and RM added a special touch by playing the saxophone to the tune of their hit song Dynamite.

Moments later, BTS celebrated Jin's military discharge with a special post on their X account. The photo captured the group sitting together on a couch, all flashing peace signs. In front of them, a white cake and some muffins were set on the table. A sign on the wall behind them read, "Jin is back," marking the joyful occasion. The members had taken a break from their schedules to warmly welcome Jin home.

9. When Jessi praised group’s bond

During a live broadcast in 2018, superstar solo singer Jessi shared her thoughts on BTS’ success, highlighting their genuine friendship as a key factor. When asked about the group, Jessi gave both praise and valuable insider insight.

She praised BTS’ talent and their exceptional teamwork. When Jessi saw BTS’s synergy in action, she was truly amazed. Having been active in the K-pop industry since the early 2000s, Jessi has observed many idol group dynamics over the years. Jessi noted that it's common for group members to clash after spending so much time together, but BTS manages to stay united even on long workdays. She attributed their success to their genuine care and respect for one another.

10. BTS mentioning each other, celebrating each other- together or solo

Whenever BTS wins an award, they always show their love for their fans and their company, but most importantly, they express their affection for each other. They frequently throw surprise birthday parties for one another, making sure each member feels special and valued by the group.

They celebrated each other's solo debuts by visiting the set to offer moral support. Each member also paid tribute to BTS in their own way, such as having seven backup dancers, including Easter eggs related to the group, and more.

