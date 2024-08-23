Lee Sun Kyun's Parasite, My Mister and more to be screened at 29th BIFF; Film festival to hold special program for late actor

Lee Sun Kyun's hits including Parasite, My Mister and his last film Land of Happiness which was recently released, will be specially screened at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. It would be a part of a special exhibition dedicated to the late actor. The actor passed away in December 2023 and was found unconscious in a car.

On August 23, the Busan Film Festival announced that they would be holding a special exhibition showcasing Lee Sun Kyun's best work to pay respect to the late actor on their 29th edition. Six of his projects including his early films Paju, Our Sunhi and A Hard Day will be played at the event. This line-up successfully shows his versatility and his talent as a fresh actor. In addition to these, his global hits like the internationally acclaimed Parasite and the emotionally packed series My Mister which also stars IU.

Moreover, his last film Land of Happiness which premiered on August 14 in South Korea will also be screened. The cast includes Jo Jung Suk, Lee Sun Kyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Jin Ki Joo, Kang Mal Geum, Choi Won Young and more. The project has been directed by Choo Chang Min who is known for films like Masquerade, Late Blossom, and Mapado.

In October 2023, Lee Sun Kyun was confirmed to be being investigated over charges of illegal narcotics use. While the investigations were going on, the Parasite actor was found unconscious in his car on December 27, 2023. The Seoul Seongbuk Police Station discovered an unconscious man inside a parked car on the way to Seoul’s Waryong Park. He was later identified as the actor.

He is known to have impressed with his versatility. The actor took on roles in romance comedies like Coffee Prince, emotional rollercoasters like My Mister, and social commentaries like Parasite.

