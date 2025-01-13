Park Hyung Sik's world includes black crimes, revenge and white lies in Buried Hearts; first poster OUT

On January 13, SBS revealed the first look of Park Hyung Sik through the release of the first poster of its upcoming crime thriller drama, Buried Hearts (also known as Treasure Island). The poster increased the excitement of seeing the talented South Korean actor in the role of an action hero.

Park Hyung Sik is seen standing at the gateway of a maze, giving sharp stares and serious expressions, which is very different from how he is pictured by his fans. Him, in a black suit and white shirt, aptly portrays his character as Seo Dong Ju, who is the leader in the chairman's secretary office at a big firm named Daesan Group. Due to his power and influence in the company, he is known as the 'Daesan Man.'

Seo Dong Ju appears as someone who deeply cares for the company at the surface level. However, deep within, he nurtures the desire to acquire the entire Daesan Group, if ever given an opportunity. We get a glimpse of the shady Seo Dong Ju in the poster of Buried Hearts, featuring shades of black, white, and grey.

On January 9, the broadcasting network shared glimpses from the script reading session of Buried Hearts, increasing the anticipation of the upcoming high-octane drama. Park Hyung Sik and the other cast members were seen immersed in the reading of their respective scripts. Since then, the fans await the release details of the K-drama.

Buried Hearts is set to premiere on February 14, 2025. The mystery thriller revolves around a man who manages to hack an important, fun account worth 2 trillion KRW and then faces the person who accidentally kills him.

