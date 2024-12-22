Buried Hearts FIRST LOOK: Park Hyung Sik embarks on bloodied battle against Heo Joon Ho over 2 trillion KRW; Watch

The upcoming thriller drama Buried Hearts's first look has been unveiled. Park Hyung Sik is set to appear as the lead character in this new work, taking on a challenging role with much complexity. Veteran actor Heo Joon Ho will appear as his nemesis in this upcoming drama. The thriller is now set to premiere in 2025.

On December 21, the 2024 SBS Drama Awards unveiled the first teaser of the channel's upcoming release Buried Hearts. The preview features Park Hyung Sik as Seo Dong Joo who makes a powerful entrance with big dreams. When he first enters the Daesan Group, he plans on taking over the conglomerate someday and gradually becomes an important figure in the company's politics. As he secretly builds his scheme, he forms some alliances and some enemies. However, as the word starts getting out, he becomes the target of many powerful people and one of them is Yum Jang Sun (played by Heo Joon Ho).

The teaser further unfolds Seo Dong Joo on the run after he hacks a huge slash fund from Daesang Group. As the situation escalates, Yum Jang Sun, who is the powerful force behind the country's kingmakers, finally comes face to face with him, yelling "My 2 trillion KRW is inside your head." On the other hand, Seo Dong Joo is seen holding a gun to his own head while the voice-over says, "Just wait, I'm coming to kill you."

The thrilling first look of Buried Hearts promises an engrossing story and if not best, one of the greatest performances in Park Hyung Sik's career.

Buried Hearts (also known as Treasure Island) will revolve around the story of a man who manages to hack an important slash fun account worth 2 trillion KRW and then faces the person who would accidentally kill him.

Park Hyung Sik plays Seo Dong Joo who joins the Daesan Group as the leader of the chairperson’s Public Affairs team. Although he poses as a loyal subordinate, he secretly harbors the ambition of swallowing the company whole. Heo Joon Ho will be seen as Yum Jung Sun, a powerful and affluent professor and the former head of NIIS.

