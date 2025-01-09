Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho show off-screen chemistry before vying for revenge at Buried Hearts script read; PICS

Buried Hearts (also known as Treasure Island) is an upcoming drama involving crime, mystery and thrill. In the script reading of the drama, Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho showcase synergy in the script reading of the series, before confronting each other due to conflict of interests in the high-octane drama.

SBS' posted behind-the-scenes photos from the script reading session for their upcoming drama Buried Hearts on Thursday (January 9). The actors, including Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho and others can be seen focused while reading the likes of their respective roles.

Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho were announced to lead the upcoming drama on September 13 by SBS. They are to take on intense roles in this mystery thriller. Park Hyung Sik will play the role of Seo Dong Joo, the head of the chairman's secretary office at Daesan Group. Due to his power and influence in the company, he is known as the 'Daesan Man'. He appears as someone who would do anything for the heed of the company, to the extent of giving up his life. However, deep within, he nurtures the desire of being the owner of the Daesan Group someday.

Park Hyung Sik, who is widely known as 'Min Min' of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, will be seen in a fierce role for a change. He fought otherworldly creatures in Happiness and fans will get to see more of his action hero side in Buried Hearts. Ever since SBS dropped the teaser of the upcoming drama, fans have poured their love for Park Hyung Sik's upcoming venture and are eagerly waiting for the drama to air. Watch the teaser here:

The other main character of Buried Hearts, Yeom Jang Seon is played by Heo Joon Ho. Yeom Jang Seon is a law school professor and the former director of the National Intelligence Service. Yeom Jang Seon is an influential figure in the political sphere, secretly controlling many aspects of society. He enjoys the power and wealth he owns, and is able to control people around like puppets.

Here's the script-reading pics of the other characters of Buried Hearts:

The plot revolves around a man who manages to hack an important slash fun account worth 2 trillion KRW and then faces the person who would accidentally kill him. The drama is set to premiere on February 14, 2025.

