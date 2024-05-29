Happy Park Ji Hoon Day: Weak Hero Class 1, At a Distance, Spring Is Green and more; exploring singer-turned-actor's versatile roles

Park Ji Hoon, born on May 29, 1999, is a much-loved and up-and-coming South Korean singer and actor. He first started out as a child actor and did some modeling for ads. Park gained popularity in early 2017 when he came in second on the reality competition series Produce 101, season two. He used to be part of the boy group Wanna One that came from the show and has been doing his own thing as a solo artist and actor ever since.

After Wanna One wrapped up, Park Ji Hoon kicked off his solo journey with a fan-meet tour and dropped his EP, O'Clock. Alongside his music, he jumped back into acting. Park Ji Hoon's been keeping busy with a mix of variety shows, reality TV gigs, and even tried his hand at being a Radio DJ. Plus, he's been the face of various brands, spanning skincare, cosmetics, and food. As the star turns 25 here are his top versatile roles you should check out.

Weak Hero Class 1

In Weak Hero Class 1, Yeon Si Eun (played by Park Ji Hoon) is a standout student who faces relentless bullying due to his fragile appearance. He joins forces with Ahn Su Ho (Choi Hyun Wook) and Oh Bum Seok (Hong Kyung), forging a tight-knit team to stand up against the bullies. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

However, they not only confront external threats but also struggle with academic pressure throughout the school year. Despite the challenges, their friendship serves as a source of strength, helping them navigate through tough times. This underrated K-drama which was praised by critics, seamlessly blends action with heartfelt moments, offering a realistic portrayal of school life.

Advertisement

In this role, Park Ji Hoon embodies Yeon Si Eun, a top-tier student ranking in the top 1% of his class. He opts to keep to himself, focusing solely on his studies and voluntarily staying on the outskirts of social circles. Despite his physical fragility, he relies on his sharp analytical mind, expertise in physics, and a keen awareness of his environment for self-defense. Sporting a handsome face, he often wears a disinterested expression, masking his inner strength and intelligence.

Park Ji Hoon delivers a highly realistic and touching portrayal of Yeon Si Eun, characterized by his meticulous nature and reserved demeanor. While typically quiet, his straightforward speech may unsettle some. When targeted by the lead bully out of envy, he refuses to back down, leading to a spiral of increasing conflict. Unexpectedly, Suho and Beom Seok step in to offer their support, forming an unbreakable bond of friendship. Park Ji Hoon's performance captivates audiences with its authenticity and emotional depth, earning him praise for his compelling acting.

At a Distance, Spring Is Green

At a Distance, Spring is Green delves into various themes and valuable lessons, with growth standing out as one of the most prominent. The drama centers around college students, Yeo Joon (portrayed by Park Ji Hoon), Nam Soo Hyun (played by Bae In Hyuk), and Kim So Bin (Kang Min Ah), along with their circle of friends. As they navigate the complexities of college life, they also live with personal struggles ranging from family issues to financial hardships.

As friendship blossoms among these three students, hailing from different backgrounds, the journey is marked by time, effort, and compromise as they strive to understand each other. Through this process of mutual understanding, they not only overcome their individual challenges but also experience personal growth, both as individuals and as friends.

Yeo Joon (Park Ji Hoon) may seem to have it all—good looks, wealth, and popularity—but beneath his charming exterior lies a deep-seated pain stemming from a lack of affection during his upbringing. Despite his rich background and recent admission to a prestigious university, he struggles with inner turmoil masked by his social popularity among peers, making him the quintessential social insider.

However, behind this pretense lies a hidden scar, unbeknownst to those around him. His unexpected connection with Nam Soohyun, a senior in his department, sparks an unlikely friendship, gradually prompting Yeo Joon to peel back the layers and reveal his authentic self.

Advertisement

Love Song for Illusions

Love Song for Illusion, adapted from the popular webtoon, is a historical fantasy romance drama delving into a captivating love story and the intense obsession of a man with dual personalities, alongside the woman who adores him.

Park Ji Hoon takes on the dual roles of Crown Prince Sajo Hyun and his alter ego, Ak Hee. Sajo Hyun, possessing both charm and intellect, leads a double life as a fashion designer, concealing his royal identity to escape his oppressive past under his father, Sajo Seung. His other persona, Ak Hee, exudes charm but suffers from a curse: intense pain upon physical contact with others.

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency depicts a king's plea to Joseon's premier dating agency, Flower Crew, to safeguard his cherished first love. In response, the agency's three matchmakers embark on a dangerous mission, risking their lives to elevate the humble woman Gae Ddong (played by Gong Seung Yeon) to the top of nobility.

Park Ji Hoon portrays Go Young Soo, hailed as Joseon's pioneering "image consultant" with an exceptional talent for enhancing individuals' beauty. A stylish and adept young man, his expertise in clothing and makeup makes him an invaluable asset to the Flower Crew, capable of transforming any bride into a stunning vision. Notably, his fashion innovations swiftly gain popularity and set trends across the land. He has renamed himself to flee a dark past as a baekjeong accused of a grave offense.

In an interview about his role selection, Park Ji Hoon explained his decision, stating that he saw an opportunity to reveal a different persona of himself beyond his stage persona as an idol. He expressed admiration for the character of Young Soo, finding his cute and bubbly personality charming. Furthermore, he highlighted Young Soo's unmatched fashion sense in the setting of Hanyang (Seoul during the Joseon dynasty) and noted the character's captivating aura, which emanates a pleasant scent that uplifts those around him.

ALSO READ: Seo Ji Hoon Day: Exploring rising star’s roles in Revenge of Others, BTS-inspired series Begins Youth, and more