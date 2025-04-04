Box Office: Superman's new preview raises expectations; can the DC movie emerge as a big hit?

The anticipation for James Gunn’s Superman has reached new heights with the release of an extended five-minute preview, which is attached to A Minecraft Movie, now playing in theaters. DC Studios has also made the footage available online, giving fans an advance look at David Corenswet’s portrayal of the iconic superhero.

The preview, which was also showcased at CinemaCon (held from March 31 to April 3), received widespread praise—particularly for its fresh yet familiar take on Superman’s world. With the film being the first official entry in the rebooted DC Universe, all eyes are on whether it can reset the franchise and become a major box office hit.

The new clip expands on elements from the first trailer, including a beaten-up Superman finding refuge at the Fortress of Solitude with the help of his loyal companion, Krypto. The updated design of the fortress, coupled with the presence of Superman Robots, showcases the film’s deep inspiration from All-Star Superman, the beloved comic by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. Gunn’s iteration appears to strike a balance between past adaptations while bringing new energy to the Man of Steel’s screen legacy.

Historically, Superman films have had mixed receptions from audiences. While Richard Donner’s Superman (1978) remains a beloved classic that set the standard for not only DC offerings but the superhero genre as a whole, Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns (2006) underperformed despite high expectations.

Zack Snyder introduced Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel in 2013, and while the film became a financial success, it left fans and critics divided. The character’s subsequent appearances in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017) failed to cement Superman’s dominance in the modern era of superhero cinema. Now, with Gunn’s vision, Warner Bros. is hoping to favorably reset the franchise.

Beyond just being another Superman movie, Superman is carrying the weight of an entire cinematic universe on its shoulders. Given the lackluster box office returns for recent superhero films across the industry, Superman has an opportunity to shine among audiences.

As the film’s July 11 release date nears, WB is expected to unveil more promotional material, including possibly another full-length trailer. When that happens, we’ll be the first to report, so stay tuned!

