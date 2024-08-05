Park Ji Hoon signs with At a Distance, Spring Is Green’s co-star Bae In Hyuk’s agency; drops new stunning profile photos

Park Ji Hoon has officially signed with YY Entertainment, the agency of his former co-star Bae In Hyuk, and has released new profile photos following his joining. Park Ji Hoon and Bae In Hyuk previously starred together as leads in the K-drama At a Distance, Spring Is Green.

On August 5, YY Entertainment announced that actor Park Ji Hoon has signed an exclusive contract with the agency. They expressed excitement about the synergy with Park Ji Hoon, noting his successful career as both a singer and actor. The agency promised to provide dedicated support to help him actively pursue opportunities across various fields.

Notably, YY Entertainment is also home to Bae In Hyuk, who co-starred with Park Ji Hoon in the popular 2021 drama At a Distance, Spring Is Green. Park Ji Hoon mentioned that he is excited to embark on this new chapter in a fresh environment and is looking forward to the possibilities that lie ahead. He hopes his fans will share in his anticipation for his upcoming activities.

Following Park Ji Hoon's signing with YY Entertainment, the agency released new profile photos to welcome him. Besides Bae In Hyuk, YY Entertainment is home to other stars such as B.A.P’s Bang Yong Guk, Bae Na Ra, Lee Joo Ahn, Han Ji An, the boy group TOZ, and more.

Park Ji Hoon and Bae In Hyuk star in the K-drama At a Distance, Spring Is Green, which follows college students Yeo Joon (Park Ji Hoon), Nam Soo Hyun (Bae In Hyuk), and Kim So Bin (Kang Min Ah) as they navigate university life and personal challenges, from family issues to financial struggles.

The drama explores how friendship develops between these three students from different backgrounds. It illustrates the time, effort, and compromise needed to truly understand each other. Through their journey, they overcome personal difficulties and grow both as individuals and as friends. The series also highlights the growth of every character, demonstrating that if they can overcome their obstacles, so can viewers.

Park Ji Hoon began his career as a child actor and advertisement model before rising to prominence in early 2017 as the second-place winner of Produce 101 Season 2. He was a member of the resulting boy group Wanna One and has since pursued a successful solo career as both an artist and actor. After Wanna One disbanded, Ji Hoon launched his solo career with his first fan-meet tour and released the EP O'Clock.

He has continued to build his acting resume with roles in dramas such as Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, At a Distance, Spring Is Green, and Weak Hero Class 1. Beyond acting, Ji Hoon has been active in variety and reality TV shows, worked as a radio DJ, and served as a model for several brands in skincare, cosmetics, and food.

