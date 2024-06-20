Ryeoun, an emerging South Korean actor, will be starring in the second season of the extremely popular series titled Weak Hero Class 2. As excited as the fans are for his appearance on the show, the actor has gone on to reveal that this particular role has helped him grow tremendously as an actor.

Ryeoun reveals his experiences while working in Weak Hero Class 2

On June 20, 2024, Ryeon revealed in an exclusive interview with Single Korea that his role in the upcoming K-drama series titled Weak Class Hero 2 has been a turning point in his career. Through this recent project, he was able to entirely immerse himself in the character and showcase a range of emotions he had never been able to before.

The actor went on to reveal that he thought he had reached his peak, only to realize that he had much to learn about the craft. The experience gifted him with invaluable experience which has helped his artistic skills to evolve and grow.

Earlier, the actor also revealed that the filming for the show has been completed, and only a few final touches are left for the grand premiere. Moreover, he along with the cast got together to celebrate after the completion.

Advertisement

More about Weak Hero Class 2

The plot of the show follows a school ruled by bullies where they cause havoc and the weakest students live in constant fear. However, Yeon Shi Eun, the enigmatic new student’s arrival turns around the ongoing system, and situations begin to change gradually. Despite his small stature, Yeon Shi Eun's sharp intellect and ruthless fighting skills leave his enemies defeated and begging for mercy.

Park Ji Hoon will return for the show and take up the main role alongside Ryeoun. The rest of the cast includes Bae Na Ra, Lee Min Jae, Lee Jun Young, Choi Min Young, and more. Based on the webtoon Weak Hero by Kim Jin Seok, the show is directed and written by You Su Min.

The show is scheduled to be aired in 2025 on the online streaming platform Netflix.

ALSO READ: I, the Executioner starring Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min to hit the theatres in September