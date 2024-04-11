Top 10 Manhwa Like Viral Hit ft. Lookism, Weak Hero & More

Directly from South Korea, the manhwa genre has become a big hit for those who are fans of manga. This genre has spread to all of Asia and overseas as well. Since manhwa is reaching the ranks of popularity that Japan has dominated for years, there are a lot of upcoming manhwa that readers won't want to miss.

Whether it is for its unique premise, its lovable characters, or its beautiful art, often in color, contrary to manga's black and white style, these series stand out among the rest. Both new and seasoned manhwa lovers should take note and check this incredible series out.

In the last years, manhwa has become a very popular graphic genre. Webcomics are accessible, so people love them and every month there are new stories available. Here are top 10 Manhwa.

1. Lookism

Lookism is a series about Park Hyung Suk, who faces bullying and ostracization from his peers. After transferring, he discovers he is an idealized version of himself, switching between them every night. The story explores the challenges of being a popular kid and the mystery behind his body-switching, double-life powers. With nearly 500 chapters published, Lookism is a popular manga that keeps fans entertained.

2. Weak Hero

Weak Hero is a webtoon series authored by Seopass and illustrated by Razen. First serialized in mid-2018 on Naver, it was then picked up and hosted on LINE Webtoons in September 2019. The synopsis of the series states as;

"Once the bullies target you, it’s game over. The school is run by tyrants whose favorite hobby is tormenting the weakest kids in class. But then Gray arrived. This mysterious new student threatens to dismantle the established order. He may be small in stature, but his calculative and brutal fighting leaves unsuspecting opponents lying on the floor begging for mercy. Now the school's toughest bullies have to scramble to take down this new and unusual hero."

3. Viral Hit

Viral Hit is a South Korean manhwa released as a webtoon written by Taejun Pak and illustrated by Kim Junghyun.

The synopsis of the manga states, "Scrawny high school student Hobin Yoo is probably the last guy you'd expect to star in a NewTube channel that revolves around fighting. But after following some advice from a mysterious NewTube channel, Hobin is soon knocking out guys stronger than him and raking in more money than he could have ever dreamed of. Can Hobin keep this up, or will he eventually meet his match?"

4. Sweet Home

Sweet Home is a dark and gripping manhwa set in an apocalyptic world, where a tragic accident leaves Hyun and his family devastated. After moving into an apartment complex, Hyun and his friends experience strange symptoms as the world becomes chaotic. The story revolves around surviving in a cruel and unforgiving world, with characters feeling natural and their interactions both real and heartbreaking throughout the one-hundred-and-forty-one-chapter run.

5. Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling is a popular manhwa series set in a world where magic is the norm, with regular people becoming superhumans. Sung Jin-Woo, a weak fighter, is asked to complete an impossible training program to become the strongest Hunter in the world. Despite initial reluctance, Jin-Woo sees this as an opportunity to become the strongest Hunter in the world. The series has gained popularity, leading to its own RPG series and anime adaptation.

6. Wind Breaker

Wind Breaker is a popular manhwa that follows the life of Jay Ja Hyun, a high school student who becomes Taeyang High's student president. Despite his academic struggles, Jay's biking talents are noticed by professional bikers and his schoolmate Yoon Min Woo. The story is lighthearted and gripping, making it a favorite TV show for fans. The story is sure to keep readers engaged from start to finish.

7. Bastard

Seon Jin, a terrified son of a lovable altruist, faces a dark side when his father becomes interested in Yoon Kyun, a new transfer student. Jin must decide whether to let Yoon die or rebel against his father's serial killer ways. Bastard is a thrilling psychological novel that is perfect for fans of darker stories, making it one of the best manhwa for those who enjoy darker stories.

8. The Boxer

The Boxer, a popular sports anime, follows a bullied teenager named Yu, who has a unique ability to avoid attacks. However, he is left alone without K, a champion boxing trainer. The story revolves around Yu's determination and second chances, making it one of the best manhwa about survival and second chances. The Boxer is a testament to the power of determination and resilience.

9. Omniscient Reader

Omniscient Reader is a manga subversion of the Isekai genre, featuring Kim Dokja, a manhwa protagonist who spends his free time reading web novels. He has been addicted to a manhwa titled Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse for over ten years, with its protagonist Yoo Joonghyuk being irresistible. When the novel ends, the writer sends Kim a message that brings the story to life, but he still faces obstacles in his path.

10. The Breaker

The Breaker is a properly shonen series with tons of martial arts. This iconic manhwa follows Shioon, a loser who gets bullied at the Nine Dragons High School every day. One day, he watches a man named Chun Woo defend himself against a group of scary-looking men.

Shioon promptly decides to blackmail Chun Woo into teaching him the art of self-defense. Unfortunately for the protagonist, he has no idea what he's getting himself into, not to mention Chun Woo's complicated history and the macabre underworld thriving below them. The Breaker may be much older than most popular manhwa series, but it remains one of the best out there.

