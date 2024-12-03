Park Shin Hye 'reviewing' next lead role in upcoming rom-com drama Chair Time after The Judge from Hell’s success; Report

Park Shin Hye is getting ready for her next lead role. She is in talks for a new rom-com drama titled Chair Time (literal title). She has been very active this year, delivering hit dramas like Doctor Slump and The Judge from Hell. Her agency revealed that she is currently reviewing the offer she received for this upcoming drama.

According to reports on December 3, Park Shin Hye's agency SALT Entertainment stated, "She has received an offer from the production team of the new drama Chair Time and is currently reviewing it."

The drama will depict the story of a top executive named Lee In Young. She stops following her principles due to harsh realities. In a dark time of her life, she crosses paths with Jo Chi Soo, an eccentric dentist. Together, they find a way to heal each other while falling in love.

Park Shin Hye is in talks to play the role of Lee In Young. She is a popular dental hygienist and an expert management consultant. She knows her way around solving any problems and reviving failing dental clinics. The only thing she cares about is the money deposited into her account.

Fans are now eagerly looking forward to who will take on the role of male lead, sparking anticipation for an exciting chemistry.

On the other hand, Park Shin Hye has been keeping extremely busy since the beginning of this year. She has been taking on many new works. Back in January, she made her highly-anticipated TV comeback after three years with Doctor Slump. Her performance and on-screen chemistry with Park Hyung Sik received global praise.

Then, she took on the lead role of Kang Bit Na in the SBS drama The Judge from Hell. She delivered a phenomenal performance as a demon judge who punishes evil people. The actress proved the diverse range of her acting through this work.

Some of her previous works include The Heirs, Sisyphus: The Myth, Memories of Alhambra, Pinnochio, Heartstrings, and more. In her personal life, she tied the knot to actor Choi Tae Joon and currently is a mother of a boy.

